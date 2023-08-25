A History Of Cardi B And Offset's Relationship

Date: September 2019

The couple celebrated their second anniversary. "9/20/17 Happy marriage anniversary, hubby. We keep learning and growing. That's what marriage is about," she captioned a sweet photo of the two.

Offset also took his Instagram to celebrate their two-year union as well. "Today is our anniversary. Nobody believed it was real," he captioned the now-deleted post. "We got married without nobody knowing because it was only between us and God! Now we have beautiful Kulture and a big family. Love you 4ever and after life."

Cardi spoke on why she took Offset back for the first time

Date: January 2020

The NY native spilled the tea on what led her to take back her husband after multiple cheating accusations to Vogue .

"When me and my husband got into our issues—you know, he cheated and everything—and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me," said the cover star.

She continued, "But it's real-life sh*t. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you're depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you're not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation."

"Then, if you get back with them, it's like, how could you? You let all of us down. People that be in marriages for years, when they say till death do us part, they not talking about little arguments like if you leave the fridge open. That's including everything."

She went on to say that they worked on their union and sought out a priest to advise them through their issues. "And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it's really us against the world. He has my back for everything, I have his back for everything, so when you cheat, you're betraying the person that has your back the most. Why would you do that? We have come to a clear understanding. For me, monogamy is the only way. I'll beat your ass if you cheat on me."

