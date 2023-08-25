A History Of Cardi B And Offset's Relationship

Cardi B and Offset are undoubtedly one of the hottest couples in hip-hop. While Offset can come off more lowkey and soft spoken than some other rappers, he’s the perfect complement to Cardi B’s erratic, spontaneous, and reckless behavior. It was only a matter of time before they found each other.
The pair first linked up for the song “Lick” back in 2016, and the collaboration was the start of an iconic rap love affair. While the record may not have taken off initially, fans can now refer back to it as a reminder of the couple’s synergy and chemistry. Their relationship hasn’t been drama-free as the two beat divorce and cheating allegations. As the pair have matured, their relationship has blossomed into a partnership that is full of love, support, and encouragement.
The two share two children: Kulture Kiari Cephus, 5, and Wave Set Cephus, 23 months. Additionally, Cardi takes her role as stepmother very seriously, as she accepts and treats Offset's children Kalea, 7, Kody, 7, and Jordan, 12, as if they were her own. Their blended family was featured on Essence May/June 2022 cover, highlighting their powerful and united home front.
Thanks to social media and the couple’s willingness to discuss their relationship with the public, fans are able to take a front-row seat to the action. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the history of Cardi B and Offset’s relationship.
Offset featured on Cardi B's Gangsta B*tch Music Vol. 2 track "Lick"
Date: December 2016
At the end of 2016, Cardi B teased “Lick" featuring the Migos' member. The track is officially released on Jan. 20, along with rest of her Gangsta B*tch Music Vol. 2 project. The two filmed a visual for the single later in the year, but it wasn't clear if they were romantically linked or just two artists working together.
Cardi and Offset are seen at the Super Bowl
Date: Feburary 2017
The two were spotted out on their first public date at the Superbowl LI. Offset was on Instagram Live when he flashed his camera to Cardi B. She was all smiles as she stuck out her tongue, enjoying the game.
The female MC denies dating rumors
Date: March 2017
Cardi refers to Offset as a “friendly collaborator,” and goes on to say, “I’m not saying I’m dating an Atlanta guy," denying rumors.
Offset buys Cardi a salary-worth chain
Date: June 2017
TMZ reported that Offset gifted Cardi an $60K chain pendant. The gem is encrusted with diamonds, resembling the female artist's hand, holding up an rockstar sign. The jewel goes into great details as it features golden rings, with red nails and a bandana.
Cardi confirms relationship after she apologized to Offset on Instagram.
Date: October 2017
Cardi took to Instagram to announce her new relationship status—as one does—and accused Offset of stealing her blanket. After acknowledging her mistake, she wrote to her "babes" an apology message, saying, "I exaggerated a little bit earlier 'cause I was really upset, and the Bronx girl in me always has to go to the extreme. I came to my senses now. I am sorry. Waffle House on me?"
Cardi B gifted Offset a Rolls Royce
Date: December 2017
By this point, it was pretty obvious they were together. On Offset's 26th birthday, Cardi B suprised her bae with a new Rolls Royce Wraith. He gave a fans a little tour on his Instagram story, tagging the rapper, saying "Yeah man, she bought me that Wraith," flashing his view over to Cardi.
Cardi B reacts to Offset's cheating allegations involving Celina Powel
Date: December 2017
Offset denies that he is the father of Celina Powell's soon-to-be baby girl. Cardi B gets on stage to let the crowd know who’s boss. "I let a n**** know though.. you pull that sh*t again, you gonna lose your wife," referring Beyoncé's "Don't Hurt Yourself."
Offset gets tattoo of his boo's name
Date: Janurary 2018
Offset professed his love for Cardi B with a new tattoo, featuring Buttercup from the Powerpuff Girls. The tattoo is located on his neck with Cardi B written in large letters.
Cardi B announced her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live!
Date: April 2018
In response to pregnancy rumors, Cardi finally confirmed that she and Offset were expecting a child. Cardi revealed her baby bump as she performed her song "Be Careful" on SNL.
Cardi B talks about her relationship in a GQ interview
Date: April 2018
In a conversation with GQ, the newly pregnant star spoke about their relationship and past cheating allegations.
"For a long time, we was in love with each other, but we didn't really trust in each other," she said. "It was like a competition of who's gonna hit each other up first. I don't want to hit him up first; he will hit me up first."
She continued emphasizing that she had to stop listening to naysayers regarding her relationship. "People used to put things in my head: 'He gonna leave you. He be f*cking with mad b*tches.' People used to put things in his head: 'Cardi, she's a dog. Don't trust her.'"
"We never really trusted each other because I always feel like he could get any girl he wants—what makes me think he's gonna want me? I think he felt the same way. N*ggas want to be with me, and b*tches wanna be with him."
Cardi revealed that she and Offset were married before their public engagement
Date: July 2018
Cardi took to Twitter to share insight into her relationship. In a lengthy note, the songwriter dropped a bombshell that she and Offset are already married. She gave details on their impromptu wedding.
"One morning in September, we woke up and decided to get married. We found someone to marry us, and she did just the two of us and my cousin I said I do, with no dress, no makeup, and no ring," she penned.
As for their engagement, Offset wanted her to have the "special moment that every girl dreams of" as he got down on one knee and proposed with a $500K diamond ring. "[Y'all] can stop saying I had a baby out of wedlock," she concluded the memo.
Cardi gave birth to a baby girl
Date: July 2018
In July, the Bronx native gave birth to a baby girl, Kulture Kiari Cephus. She announced their daughter's birth on Instagram, as she posted a floral maternity photo with a caption that reads, "Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18," tagging Offset.
She also addressed the child's name of choice, which resembles Migos' debut album, titled Culture. "Kulture. Anything else woulda been basic. Okrrrrr," she tweeted.
Offset and Cardi B split
Date: December 2018
The megastar posted a now-deleted video revealing that she and Offset were separating after a year of marriage, per US Weekly. In a now-deleted video, Cardi stated, "Things just haven't been working out between us for a long time. And it's nobody's fault. I guess we grew out of love, but we are not together anymore. I don't know. It might take time to get a divorce."
A few days after her announcement, Offset posted, "F*ck y'all, I miss Cardi."
Later in the month, the "Bad and Boujee" artist publicly apologized to his wife, begging for her forgiveness on his 27th birthday. "I only got one birthday wish, and that's to get my wife back, Cardi," he pleaded. "We [are] going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I wanna apologize to you, Cardi. You know, I embarrassed you. I made you look crazy. Doing things I ain't have no business. I was partaking in an activity that I shouldn't have been taking in, and I apologize."
Offset crashed Cardi B's Rolling Loud set
Date: December 2018
Offset continued his attempts to get Cardi back. He bombed her set with floral arrangements that read, "TAKE ME BACK, CARDI," which was removed from the stage.
After his grand gesture, Offset tweeted, "All of my wrongs have been made public, I figure It's only right that my apologies are made public too. A n*gga was just trying .....thank God I ain't got no balloons, sheesh."
Cardi B and Offset were back together as they kissed on the Grammys 2019 red carpet
Date: February 2019
Cardi B and Offset were back together at the 2019 Grammy Awards show. Cardi was nominated for multiple awards, and the pair packed on the PDA as she shared a kiss—and even tongue—on the red carpet, hushing separation rumors.
Invasion of Privacy won Best Rap Album at the award show, making the rapper the first female solo artist to achieve this achievement. As Offset stood beside her on stage, the star gave a shoutout to her husband, naming him as one of her main supporters. She went on to say that he helped to motivate her to finish her album while also dealing with her first pregnancy.
The two collaborated on hit track "Clout"
Date: April 2019
The musical couple jumped on another track together, "Clout," which is featured on Offset's debut album, Father of 4. The two released a music video together that gained over 486M views. The song peaked at No. 39 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Celebrated their second anniversary
Date: September 2019
The couple celebrated their second anniversary. "9/20/17 Happy marriage anniversary, hubby. We keep learning and growing. That's what marriage is about," she captioned a sweet photo of the two.
Offset also took his Instagram to celebrate their two-year union as well. "Today is our anniversary. Nobody believed it was real," he captioned the now-deleted post. "We got married without nobody knowing because it was only between us and God! Now we have beautiful Kulture and a big family. Love you 4ever and after life."
Cardi spoke on why she took Offset back for the first time
Date: January 2020
The NY native spilled the tea on what led her to take back her husband after multiple cheating accusations to Vogue.
"When me and my husband got into our issues—you know, he cheated and everything—and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me," said the cover star.
She continued, "But it's real-life sh*t. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you're depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you're not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation."
"Then, if you get back with them, it's like, how could you? You let all of us down. People that be in marriages for years, when they say till death do us part, they not talking about little arguments like if you leave the fridge open. That's including everything."
She went on to say that they worked on their union and sought out a priest to advise them through their issues. "And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it's really us against the world. He has my back for everything, I have his back for everything, so when you cheat, you're betraying the person that has your back the most. Why would you do that? We have come to a clear understanding. For me, monogamy is the only way. I'll beat your ass if you cheat on me."
The couple bought an Atlanta mansion together
Date: December 2019
The twosome shared a rare tour inside their new home. TMZ reported that the family home is around 22,500 square feet and sits on six acres. The couple said they had been house hunting for two years. According to the outlet, the home has an enormous wine cellar, a man cave, a showroom garage, and a gun range.
Offset spoiled Cardi B on Mother's Day
Date: May 2020
In honor of Mother's Day, Cardi B took to Instagram to show off her luxury gifts from her hubby, including massive floral arrangements and not one, but two Birkin bags. "Thank you papasotee," she captioned the post, referring to her husband.
Cardi B filed for divorce
Date: Sept 2020
Ahead of their third anniversary, Cardi B called it quits again. In documents obtained by Hollywood Unlocked, Cardi filed for "dissolution of marriage" in Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia. The reason for their split was irreconcilable differences.
"We're told she wants Offset to have joint custody of Kulture and is determined to have an amicable, co-parenting situation," close sources told TMZ.
At the time, the rumor was that Offset had once again cheated on Cardi which led to her filing for divorce. Later in the month, Cardi opened up about her decision and claimed it was not due to Offset's betrayal.
"The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that s–t that ever happened before. It's not because of cheating," she cleared up. "I'm seeing people be like, 'Oh, he has a baby on the way.' That's a whole f–king complete lie. That's the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that's bulls–t. I just got tired of f–king arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye."
Cardi hinted at a reunion with her estranged husband
Date: October 2021
The Hustlers actress discussed her relationship on Instagram Live, possibly hinting that the two were back together. "When people be saying I be doing sh*t for attention, with this and that, no, I'm just a crazy b*tch," she confessed. "One day I'm happy, the next day I wanna beat a n*gga up … I just be starting to miss [him] … It's hard not to talk to your best friend. It's really hard not to talk to your best friend. And it's really hard to have no d*ck."
The divorce is called off
Date: November 2021
Cardi B's lawyers officially dismissed the divorce filings, calling off the separation, per TMZ. This news came after the two were spotted together celebrating Cardi B's 28th birthday. The pair packed on the PDA with lap dances and kisses throughout the night. The night ended with Offset's luxury gift to his wife, a Rolls-Royce.
Cardi B announced her second pregnancy at the 2021 BET Awards
Date: June 2021
At the 2021 BET Awards, Cardi B hit the stage with her husband and his Migos bandmates to perform her verse on the rap group's Culture III track "Type Sh*t." As she performed, she revealed her baby bump, seemingly debuting her second pregnancy.
Upon her announcement, she showcased her bump in maternity photos on Instagram. "#2," she captioned, tagging her hubby.
On the following Monday, the Bronx native took to Instagram to share maternity photos featuring her husband. In the photo's caption, Cardi addressed her marriage, saying, "We listened to each other, communicated, prayed, and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing," she penned. "Our home feels so blissful and very busy. But we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes."
The couple welcomed a new addition to their family
Date: September 2021
In September, Cardi B gave birth to a baby boy, Wave Set Cephus. The pair announced the birth of their son via Instagram in a post of them cuddling their son in a New York hospital bed. "9/4/21," wrote the rapper, revealing her son's birthday.
The parents made a joint statement upon the arrival of their child, stating, "We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends, and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."
The couple grieved Takeoff's death
Date: November 2022
The hip-hop community was saddened by the news that Migos member Takeoff had been shot and killed in Houston. As fans wondered how Takeoff's death would affect Quavo and Offset, Cardi B opened up about how she was supporting her husband through his grieving process.
“We living our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy," she said in a now-deleted Twitter post, per People. "I feel like if I talk about the incident so desensitized, I feel like if we talk about how we really feel or what motherf*ckers really been going through, y'all will start saying, 'Oh, sympathy. Oh sympathy.' And we don't want no sympathy. We ain't no charity case. But no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy."
McDonald's released a Valentine's Day meal inspired by them
Date: February 2023
The twosome appeared in a 30-second ad for Super Bowl LVII. The teaser previewed the couple's upcoming meal launch just in time for Valentine's Day. In addition to the hip-hop item, the ad featured eight other couples discussing the importance of knowing their McDonald's orders by heart.
In a conversation with Complex the two spoke on working together alongside growing and raising children together. "I love working with my wife because we got a legacy to leave behind for our kids," Offset said. "He's really my best friend. We're each other's best friends," Cardi B chimed in.
Offset accused Cardi of cheating
Date: June 2023
Fans were shocked after Offset took to his Instagram account claiming that his wife had cheated on him. "My wife f*cked a N*gga on me gang yall n*gga know how I come," he said in a deleted post on his Instagram story.
Cardi B addressed Offset's cryptic message on Twitter Spaces. Singing the cult classic "I Should've Cheated" by Keyshia Cole, the "Money" MC denied the allegations, snapping at her husband to say, "Stop acting stupid!"
"Listen. Don't pay attention that countryman y'all," she said in the chat room. "Don't pay attention that countryman. That Spaces the other day got motherf*ckers spiraling and thinking sh*t. Come on now."
She continued, "I'm f*cking Cardi B, n*gga. I think sometimes motherf*ckers forget. I'm Cardi B. If I was giving this p*ssy to anybody it be not just anybody. Can't f*ck regular-degular-shmegular, 'cause they gonna tell the world. And I can't f*ck anybody in the industry, 'cause they gonna tell too. Y'all ever heard that Rubi Rose where she says 'got a big ass mouth?' So please boy, stop acting stupid. Stop acting Stupid. Going crazy over a f*cking space. Don't play with me. What the f*ck. Stop playing. Thats all I'm gonna motherf*cking say."
On Way Up With Angela Yee, Offset revealed why made a post-and-delete.
“It’s my wife, I love her death. We were going back and forth, and if you got a New York woman, she’s a pitbull at the mouth,” he said. “She get crazy at the mouth a little bit and I was lit that night. I had a little Casamigos, you know, and we going back and forth. Then, I was like ‘watch this,’” he added, referring to his Instagram story post. “She got a crazy mouth. I love my wife at the end of the day. She's crazy man.” He then clarified that they are crazy for each other.
Offset admitted his infidelity caused a rift in his marriage
Date: July 2023
Offset continued discussing his relationship in his interview on Way Up with Angela Yee. The MC came clean about cheating on his wife.
When asked about the "why" behind men cheating, the 31-year-old said, "I was young, I had just got married, I'm getting a lot of money. Really, it was communication. We got married, and then we ain't really—our communication was good, but...I wasn't saying my wants and needs, and vice versa. Sometimes you feel like you'll bump heads when you not communicating...We both in the front, center stage, all our business is always public."
He added that his mindset at the time was not in the right place and it took a significant toll on his family. "The communication, what it was, I was young, I was on different sh*t. I was on lean and sh*t, too...I was making bad decisions, not really realizing it's affecting my family, instead of me just thinking I'm on my own."
Offset recalled the time he had to prove to his wife that he was a changed man and that he had no more intentions of breaking her heart. "Cause it's affecting [her], and it's heartbreaking, it's wrong," he said.
The couple dropped a new joint song and visual for "Jealousy"
Date: July 2023
Towards the end of July, the pair released their sixth song together, "Jealousy," seemingly nodding to their social media drama. Before the song’s release, Offset teased a short clip of the song's upcoming visual, which starred legendary actress Jamie Lee Curtis. The snippet shows a recreation of James Brown's notorious 1988 CNN interview, with Curtis starring as reporter Sonya Friedman.
The music video was inspired by the early aughts cult-favorite movie Baby Boy. The twosome played a toxic couple, Jody and Yvette, and Taraji P. Henson, who originally played Yvette, made a cameo. The video received praise as fans were happy to see the couple back making music together.