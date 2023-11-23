Teyana Taylor Reportedly Filed for Divorce From Iman Shumpert, Alleging Infidelity and Mental Abuse

Teyana Taylor has filed for divorce from Iman Shumpert after seven years, according to TMZ. The singer/actress confirmed in September that they’d been separated “for a while.”

The outlet writes that legal documents filed in Georgia chronicle “the demise of their marriage” in depth. This includes the revelation of a 2022 divorce filing that Taylor withdrew the next day. She’s now seeking primary physical custody of their two kids, as well as joint legal custody and child support.

The A Thousand and One star, 32, alleges in the docs that Shumpert, 33, was prone to “treating her cruelly and displaying extreme narcissistic behavior throughout the majority of their marriage." This reportedly included the one-time NBA champion "being extremely emotionally and mentally abusive towards her,” exhibiting “cruel treatment and selfishness,” and crashing her Rolls-Royce only to flee the scene, evading a second arrest for DUI. She also claims Iman was jealous whenever she'd get the spotlight, asking her not to work, then griping that she wasn't earning money for their family.

Taylor says she chose to “intentionally dim her light for her husband to try to have a harmonious and peaceful marriage.” While she downplayed talk of infidelity in her public comments earlier this fall—writing “to be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure”—TMZ reports cheating is very much a part of the divorce filing.