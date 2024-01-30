A Timeline of Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s Unhealthy Relationship

This article was originally published on Feb, 1, 2023.

Blueface and Chrisean Rock have a worryingly unhealthy dynamic.

Throughout the past year, the pair have made numerous headlines, from the good to the bad to the downright ugly. At the start of 2023, Rock shared that she was expecting a baby. The news was met with a slew of drama with Blueface initially alleging that he didn't father the child. “To answer y’all questions yes me an rock are officially done it’s strictly business I tried it an clearly it wasn’t giving before she announces…she’s pregnant with somebody else’s child not mine.” Blueface tweeted: “Rock has had encounters with 10 different men in the last year until I see DNA test then it’s not mine.”

Unfortunately, it didn’t end there. The pair have gone back and forth numerous times following Rock's pregnancy announcement, with Blueface even threatening to file for custody of the baby in Sept. 2023, only to announce a few months later that he took a secret paternity test that revealed he wasn't the father. As for Chrisean, she welcomed her son Chrisean Jesus Malone in September of last year, and has since expressed that she refused to include Blueface's name on Chrisean Jr.'s birth certificate to ensure full control over her child's wellbeing.



Despite the pair's turbulent dynamic, Chrisean kicked off 2024 with a tattoo of Blueface's profile on her cheek while also announcing that she had moved back into his home.

The couple initially started their relationship at the height of the pandemic in 2020. The rapper launched an OnlyFans reality show, Blue Girls Club, in which different women competed for his love and affection. Rock ended up being a standout due to her aggressive demeanor and endless affection toward Blueface. She eventually won the series, and signed to her man’s label.



For the past two years, the on-again, off-again couple have gotten into several disputes, some of which have led to legal charges. Despite the obvious red flags, their reality show Crazy In Love was picked up by Zeus Network and premiered on the small screen in Dec. 2022.

Here’s a complete timeline of the couple’s relationship, so far.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a domestic violence crisis, you can contact the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or contact local law enforcement.