A Timeline of Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s Unhealthy Relationship

This article was originally published on Feb, 1, 2023.
Blueface and Chrisean Rock have a worryingly unhealthy dynamic.
Throughout the past year, the pair have made numerous headlines, from the good to the bad to the downright ugly. At the start of 2023, Rock shared that she was expecting a baby. The news was met with a slew of drama with Blueface initially alleging that he didn't father the child. “To answer y’all questions yes me an rock are officially done it’s strictly business I tried it an clearly it wasn’t giving before she announces…she’s pregnant with somebody else’s child not mine.” Blueface tweeted: “Rock has had encounters with 10 different men in the last year until I see DNA test then it’s not mine.”
Unfortunately, it didn’t end there. The pair have gone back and forth numerous times following Rock's pregnancy announcement, with Blueface even threatening to file for custody of the baby in Sept. 2023, only to announce a few months later that he took a secret paternity test that revealed he wasn't the father. As for Chrisean, she welcomed her son Chrisean Jesus Malone in September of last year, and has since expressed that she refused to include Blueface's name on Chrisean Jr.'s birth certificate to ensure full control over her child's wellbeing.
Despite the pair's turbulent dynamic, Chrisean kicked off 2024 with a tattoo of Blueface's profile on her cheek while also announcing that she had moved back into his home.
The couple initially started their relationship at the height of the pandemic in 2020. The rapper launched an OnlyFans reality show, Blue Girls Club, in which different women competed for his love and affection. Rock ended up being a standout due to her aggressive demeanor and endless affection toward Blueface. She eventually won the series, and signed to her man’s label.
For the past two years, the on-again, off-again couple have gotten into several disputes, some of which have led to legal charges. Despite the obvious red flags, their reality show Crazy In Love was picked up by Zeus Network and premiered on the small screen in Dec. 2022.
Here’s a complete timeline of the couple’s relationship, so far.
If you or someone you know is experiencing a domestic violence crisis, you can contact the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or contact local law enforcement.
Rock and Blueface meet at the start of the pandemic
Blueface calls out Rock for allegedly stealing his car
Chrisean Rock allegedly hit Blueface’s mom
When: May 2022
A few days after getting Blueface’s face tattooed on her neck, Rock got into it with the rapper’s family. Blueface’s mother, Karlissa Saffold, delivered a message while her face appeared to be swollen. “All I know is my son will never bring that person around my family ever again in life and that’s all that matters. Carry on,” Saffold said, before adding that she will never forgive Rock. In a video shared by Blueface, Chrisean suggested that things got to the point where his family left her “no choice” but to become violent.
Chrisean Rock gets arrested after punching Blueface
When: September 2022
The surveillance footage, published by TMZ, was captured during the couple’s gathering with Rock’s family at the Four Seasons hotel in Baltimore. The video appears to show Rock’s dad hitting Blueface. After the rapper stumbles back and forth, he then comes from behind and throws a fist at Rock’s dad. Rock later confirmed the altercation on her Instagram stories, writing, “So my boyfriend knocked my dad out. Da family stuff didn’t go well ion even know what’s going on.”
Rock also went to Twitter to address the situation, claiming that her father had been absent from her life for years. “The same dad [that] got knocked out was the same guy that tied my mama up in da woods just to beat her cause she scream so loud in the house when he beated her in front of us,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “So he went out his way to damage my whole family that same dad I met when I was seven. Somebody was been supposed to knock n***a out a long time ago.”
Chrisean Rock says Blueface hit her, takes back claim a day later
Trailer drops for Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s reality show
When: October 2022
Zeus Network dropped the trailer for Blueface and Rock’s reality show, Crazy in Love, in October. A few of the clips included moments from their tumultuous relationship. A few days before the trailer dropped, Rock announced she was single.
“Y’all can have him. ChriseanRock is single. Chrisean you are enough,” she tweeted. The reality star was spotted with the rapper a few days after her announcement.
Chrisean Rock’s pregnancy announcement and fallout
When: January 2023
Rock announced that she was pregnant with Blueface’s child in January. After sharing the news, the Famous Cryp rapper denied that he was the father, and said he wanted a paternity test. He also alleged that Rock had been with 10 different men in the last year. During an interview with Complex a few days later, Rock addressed the entire situation.
When asked if she wanted a boy or girl, Rock replied by saying that she’d like one of each. “Both, I hope it’s twins or something,” she said. “I’m the 11th out of 12 siblings. I like kids. I like a big family.”
Rock also claimed that Blueface’s reaction to her pregnancy announcement was allegedly him lashing out about a previous situation. “He’s just mad that I went to Baltimore and didn’t tell him. I said I was in LA with my home girl Stunna [Girl] and I wasn’t. I was in Baltimore with my family. I took a trip, and he’s blowing up my phone like, ‘Where you at? Where you at?’ I ghosted him for a whole 24 hours, so he can’t live with that. He didn’t know if I was with a n—a or if I was really with my family, so he got to poppin’ it like a little b—h. [laughs] The f–k?”
Chrisean Rock and Blueface drop new song "Lit"
Blueface and Chrisean Rock get married in music video for “Dear Rock”
Chrisean Rock welcomes a baby boy
When: September 2023
In early September, Chrisean welcomed her son, Chrisean Jesus Malone, sharing the experience on Instagram Live. But the joyous occasion did not come without its own fair share of drama, with Blueface not being present for his son’s birth and taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to address his many issues with his ex-partner. In a series of now-deleted tweets, Blueface expressed his intention to file for custody of their child, deeming Chrisean as too selfish to take care of the baby. “Sad part about all this is she doesn’t know we care about the baby more than her at this point,” one tweet said. “If she don’t take my son serious an make that her main focus an priority for atleast 30days I will file for custody you’ve been warned.”
Blueface also took an issue with Chrisean naming their son after herself, writing in a since-deleted tweet, “I actually feel bad for my son at this point he’s a junior to his mom he don’t gotta be named after me but at least put some thought into it that was some quick last minute.”
A few days later, Chrisean addressed Blueface’s tirade on an Instagram Live where she insinuated that she tried to reach out to the rapper to discuss their differences and future plans with their son, but that he kept redirecting the conversation to her relationship with Lil Baby. “I’m tryna talk it out. We talking ‘bout Lil Baby and his restaurant,” Chrisean began. “Fuck Lil Baby and his restaurant…I’m talking ‘bout our kid. You talking ‘bout me eating at someone’s fucking restaurant.”
Later that month, a video of Chrisean dangerously holding her baby in Walmart went viral, which she quickly addressed in an Instagram Story clarifying “I feel like instead of that lady recording me, she could’ve just helped me. I got a dog, two carts full of shit I need for my house. I’m calling my baby daddy, is he helping? No. So I don’t know why he’s chiming in either. This mommy shit is cool, but man your mind is racing 36… eight hours a day.”
She added, “I’m still learning. I love my baby. He’s a good baby. I’mma tighten up, straight up…Everybody makes mistakes.”
Blueface signs Chrisean to M.I.L.F Music
When: September 2023
Things seemed to calm down between the pair for a couple of weeks, with Blueface even posting a story to his Instagram on Sept. 17 that revealed he had signed Chrisean to his new label, M.I.L.F. Music. Blueface’s longtime girlfriend, Jaidyn Alexis, slammed his decision to sign Chrisean, taking to Twitter to call her boyfriend a “deadbeat” who’s a “narcissist, a liar, and a weirdo” while also taking a shot at Chrisean with a tweet that said, “Who’s watching the baby.”
Blueface responded, writing “I don’t know how to be a deadbeat. I’m sorry I can’t live up to you guys bad dad expectations.” He also addressed the fact that both Chrisean and Jaidyn were signed to his label, saying “I signed both my baby mommas. I guess I’m the problem."
Naturally, Chrisean responded to all the drama and clarified that she and Blueface were not back together romantically, but were trying to “heal properly and become best friends again” for their son. And that she hoped Jaidyn would be able to find that peace and healing herself.
A few days later, Chrisean returned to Twitter to reveal that she never actually signed to Blueface’s label and was only trying to support its promotion. “Tbh, I was just supporting my Baby Daddy nobody doing milfmusic fr,” she tweeted. “I’m not signing to any label. The [“Baby Momma Drama”] music video was just for promotional purposes only.” However, Chrisean’s statement was taken with a grain of salt as she only clarified the above after Blueface tweeted about Jaidyn being a star performer that same day.
When: October 2023
A little over a month after the whole label fiasco, Blueface proposed to Jaidyn Alexis at SoFi Stadium in a lavish affair. Viral videos showed the rapper getting down on one knee with a diamond ring in hand, while Jaidyn was overcome with emotion. Chrisean quickly took to Instagram Live to comment on the proposal, saying that it felt like a “publicity stunt.”
“Can I be honest? I think that whole shit was probably a publicity stunt,” she began. “I feel like I don’t even have to say that. Never mind. Long story short, don’t believe the internet. A lot of muthafuckas is trolling right now. Just trying to take advantage of the limelight. I’m becoming a new Chrisean bro. I could be real with y’all. Or I could just let y’all see it for what it is by yourself.”
Blueface responded to Chrisean’s accusations, by doubling down on his engagement and confirming that it was real. “Jaidyn is the only female I would ever get on one knee for,” he tweeted. “This ain’t no publicity stunt tf I’ma marry somebody for clout for that don’t make no damn sense.”
Blueface takes a paternity test
When: December 2023
Following months of back-and-forth of Blueface refuting (then claiming) that he was the father of Chrisean Jr., the rapper took to social media to share that he had undergone a DNA test that allegedly confirmed he was not the father. “Tell me why I snook an swab this baby dna test results came in…iam not the father smh,” he began. “It’s a bitter sweat feeling cus I was coming around to it but definitely in my best interest thank you Jesus.”
He added, “I can’t even pretend like im not happy as hell.” In response, Chrisean took to Instagram Live where she asked Blueface: “What do you want from me bro?” And went on to explain that she chose to have her baby in Baltimore alone and not include Blueface on the birth certificate to make sure that Chrisean Jr. was her own and that she had “full control.”
“Respectfully it’s not your child. You know why? Because, where’s the proof?” she added. “In spite of that DNA test we took on our TV show…we know this is your kid but he doing so much damage, I had to make sure he was on no birth certificate.”
Blueface implies Offset and Chrisean had an affair
When: December 2023
Amid headlines that Cardi B and Offset were separating, Blueface took to Twitter to jump on the gossip and allege that Chrisean and Offset hooked up in November 2023. “Being tatted ona hoe is not a flex you literally fucked cardi B husband couple weeks ago I’m tired of n***as looking at me while they fucking you get the rest of em gone asap please,” he began.
“Aye main you n***as an bitches decided to join blues circus when you guys decided to indulge yo guys watch the show see how shit play out online every time so for you men and female that decide to enter the chat there’s no mercy I ain’t deleting shit an everything I said is factual welcome to the circus.”
Chrisean swiftly replied and stated that Blueface was making up the allegations, writing, “U just crashing out making up shit.” In response, Blueface doubled down on his claims and revealed the alleged date and time the hook-up occurred. “So you ain’t fuck cardi husband November 10th at 4 a.m. at their house in LA…I’m making this up?” he wrote.
Offset then entered the chat and clarified: “I ain’t never talk or touch that lady. Real Talk man you need some help!”
When: January 2024
As Blueface serves time for a probation violation, Chrisean has been showing her support with some new ink. The rapper tattooed a portrait of Blueface on her cheek, and posted a video of its process on Instagram captioned: “#freeblueface free my Daddy I love you papa.”
In mid-January, Rock revealed that she had moved back into Blueface’s house, which has led many to believe that the couple are back on and trying to make it work. The tattoo surely didn’t help the rumors.