Judge in Young Thug YSL RICO Trial Asks Media Not to Record Trial After Images of Jurors Surface Online

Judge Ural Glanville has called on the media not to record for the rest of the third day of Young Thug's YSL Rico trial in Georgia after a video accidentally showed the jury.

Before bringing the jurors in, the judge addressed the court about "security issues" after an "inadvertent" recording of the jury was published by sites like No Jumper and began circulating online. He then asked if the media would be okay with forgoing recording going forward. "You're welcome to do the audio," he then said. It's unclear whether the Law & Crime livestream will be allowed to continue or not.

The meeting with attorneys was called by Glanville during the third day of the trial, although initially, the cause of the meeting was unclear. Legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff reported that news aggregator accounts reported that some people were identifying jury members in the trial, which would be a breach of security.