A Complete Relationship Timeline Of Kendall Jenner And Bad Bunny

Throughout 2023, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's private romance has been consistently making headlines, even at Complex . The surprise couple first sparked relationship rumors in February as they linked up with Jenner’s close friends, Hailey and Justin Bieber , for an alleged double date. Since then, the pair were inseparable and seemingly continued to grow stronger, even going so far as to attend a Drake concert together —aka the peak of romance.

Coming from a high-profile Kardashian-Jenner clan, the fashion model is familiar with being the center of media attention. And throughout her dating life, Jenner also seemed to have one type...hoopers. Her high-profile exes include Devin Booker , Blake Griffin , and Ben Simmons , to name a few. Her sister, Kim Kardashian , apparently agrees with us considering that she flaunted Kendall's starting-five graphic T-shirt (which sports all five of Kendall's NBA exes) on TikTok.

So, when Jenner’s romance with international pop star and Grammy winner Bad Bunny (also known as Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) first made headlines, fans were understandably surprised at the new pairing. The private couple did not speak about their relationship publicly, but their public appearances, along with their PDA, ended in a reported breakup in December. Here is a full relationship timeline of the high-profile couple, from their first date to their apparent split.

The two are spotted out on an alleged double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Date: February 2023

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were seen leaving the same restaurant, immediately sparking romance rumors. At staggering times, Jenner was seen exiting the L.A. restaurant with her bodyguard, while Benito followed suit around 10 minutes later. According to TMZ , the pair appeared to be on a possible double date with Hollywood’s “it” couple, the Biebers, for a Saturday night dinner as they also left following the rumored couple.

Earlier in the week, rumors circulated that Jenner and the Puerto Rican artist were seen having a makeout session in an L.A. nightclub, as per TMZ.

The pair are seen having a major PDA moment on a sushi date.

Date: March 2023

In March, the twosome confirmed their romance as they packed on the PDA after grabbing a bite to eat. Paparazzi caught the model and singer leaving Sushi Park in West Hollywood as they snuggled up to each other. Jenner was photographed with her arms wrapped around the “Mayores” artist, possibly leaning in to kiss the musician.

Bad Bunny shades Jenner’s ex, Devin Booker, in his new song.