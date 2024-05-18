Selena Gomez Reportedly Weeps as 'Emilia Pérez' Gets 11-Minute Standing Ovation at Cannes

The Selena Gomez-starring film Emilia Pérez was such a hit at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival that the film got an 11-minute standing ovation.

The Spanish-language musical crime-comedy film, directed by Jacques Audiard, premiered at the French film competition on Saturday (May 18), equaling 2009 Quentin Tarantino war drama Inglourious Basterds in applause time. The ovation also marks the festival's largest this weekend.

With Audiard, Gomez and co-stars Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón and Édgar Ramírez in attendance, the film's strong reception reportedly made Gomez teary-eyed, as seen in the clips below.