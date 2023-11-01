Ariana Grande Supports Boyfriend Ethan Slater At Opening Performance of 'Spamalot' Revival

Ariana Grande is putting on for her new beau in a major way.

On Tuesday night, the Positions signer was seen on Broadway in support of her boyfriend Ethan Slater during the inaugural performance of the Spamalot revival. As the musical comedy was held at New York City's St. James Theatre, Grande could be seen applauding and cheering on Slater from the crowd.

Also attending the performance with Grande was her brother Frankie Grande and friend Doug Middlebrook, who dressed up in a knight costume. In the production, Slater stars in the dual role of The Historian/Prince Herbert. The relationship could be a match made in Broadway heaven, as Grande made her professional acting debut in stage musical 13. Slater is currently best known for playing the titular character in The SpongeBob Musical.