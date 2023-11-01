Ariana Grande Supports Boyfriend Ethan Slater At Opening Performance of 'Spamalot' Revival

Ariana Grande is putting on for her new beau in a major way.
On Tuesday night, the Positions signer was seen on Broadway in support of her boyfriend Ethan Slater during the inaugural performance of the Spamalot revival. As the musical comedy was held at New York City's St. James Theatre, Grande could be seen applauding and cheering on Slater from the crowd.
Also attending the performance with Grande was her brother Frankie Grande and friend Doug Middlebrook, who dressed up in a knight costume. In the production, Slater stars in the dual role of The Historian/Prince Herbert. The relationship could be a match made in Broadway heaven, as Grande made her professional acting debut in stage musical 13. Slater is currently best known for playing the titular character in The SpongeBob Musical.
A source told PEOPLE that Grande has been a “big supporter” of Spamalot and “already has plans to go again.”
Grande and Slater met on the set of the upcoming musical fantasy Wicked, co-starring Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, and Michelle Yeoh. In the film, which will release November 2024, Grande plays protagonist Galinda Upland/Glinda the Good, while Slater's character Boq falls in love with Glinda.
At the time of filming – which began last December in the UK – the two were separately married, Grande to husband Dalton Gomez and Slater to wife Lilly Jay. Grande and Slater's relationship was later confirmed in July, the two having officially separated from their spouses. Grande and Gomez were married for two years and finalized their divorce in September. Slater and Jay were married for four years, sharing a one-year-old son.
Jay publicly blasted Grande and Slater's rumored relationship in July to Page Six, saying that the 2-time Grammy-winner is "not a girl’s girl." As Slater's divorce from his estranged wife is ongoing, the actor was seen leaving a divorce hearing last Friday in New York City. The week prior, Slater and Grande were spotted having a private dinner in Manhattan.