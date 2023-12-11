Co-Defendant in Young Thug’s YSL RICO Case Stabbed in Georgia Jail

A defendant in the larger YSL RICO case was stabbed in a Georgia jail overnight, per local reports.

As reported by regional outlet WSB-TV, defendant Shannon Stillwell (a.k.a. Shannon Jackson) was stabbed by a fellow inmate at the Fulton County Jail. Additional information was not immediately made public.

When reached for comment by Complex on Monday, a rep for the Fulton County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Stillwell had been stabbed. An official statement is forthcoming, the rep added.

It wasn't immediately clear whether today's scheduled court proceedings in the case, the bulk of media attention of which has focused on Young Thug, will be impacted by the incident.