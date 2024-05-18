Dana White Rewards El Pollo Loco Worker for His Integrity After Turning Away $100,000 to Quit His Job

Dana White is paying it forward.
Earlier this month, an El Pollo Loco employee went viral after he turned away an offer to leave his job for $100,000. As seen in the below clip, a social media influencer known as the "Prop God" pulled up to a drive-thru window and pulled out a stack of cash, offering the fast food worker $100,000 if he'd quit his job.
"I'm good," the worker responded. "There's only three people here today. I don't want to leave them suffering."
When Prop God suggested that the El Pollo Loco worker could give his coworkers a few grand before walking out on his job, the man replied, "I'd still feel bad."
After coming across the viral clip, Dana White rewarded the El Pollo Loco employee for his "integrity."
“That kid’s got integrity," White commented on Instagram. "He’s a good human, He cared that his co-workers would have suffered.”
From there, the UFC president said he was gifting the man $15,000 for "being a bad ass solid human," adding, “good things happen to good people.”
White tagged El Pollo Loco in another post on his Instagram Story, telling the fast food chain that the man is their "employee of the decade," to which they responded, "We couldn't be prouder!"