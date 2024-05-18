Dana White Rewards El Pollo Loco Worker for His Integrity After Turning Away $100,000 to Quit His Job

Dana White is paying it forward.

Earlier this month, an El Pollo Loco employee went viral after he turned away an offer to leave his job for $100,000. As seen in the below clip, a social media influencer known as the "Prop God" pulled up to a drive-thru window and pulled out a stack of cash, offering the fast food worker $100,000 if he'd quit his job.

"I'm good," the worker responded. "There's only three people here today. I don't want to leave them suffering."

When Prop God suggested that the El Pollo Loco worker could give his coworkers a few grand before walking out on his job, the man replied, "I'd still feel bad."