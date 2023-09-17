Teyana Taylor Says She’s Been Separated From Iman Shumpert ‘For a While’

Teyana Taylor has revealed she’s been separated from Iman Shumpert for quite some time, and it has nothing to do with infidelity after the former NBA player was accused of cheating on her.

On Sunday, the 32-year-old hopped on Instagram to clear the air about Shump living foul. According to Taylor, the couple has been separated for a while, and “infidelity” wasn’t the reason for their split.

Taylor explained they were able to successfully separate because they kept the public out of their business and only revealed what happened because the narratives were getting out of hand.

“AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while,” she wrote under an image of her and Shump dressed up as the lead characters in the classic film Wayne’s World. “To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT.”

She continued, “We just keep y’all asses out the group chat lol, which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise. The only reason I’m even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it’s unfair to all parties involved. I hope this provided some clarity for y’all. Okay AunTey taking y’all back out the chat bye!”