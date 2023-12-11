Cardi B Confirms She and Offset Have Separated: 'I've Been Single for a Minute Now'

After sparking speculation earlier this month, Cardi B has confirmed that she and her husband Offset have separated.

"I've been single for a minute now," she shared on a recent Instagram Live stream. "But I have been afraid to like—not afraid I just don't know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn't know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign."

Cardi said she hopes to start the new year "fresh and open," as she's "curious for a new life, a new beginning." Offset has not yet commented.