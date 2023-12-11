Cardi B Confirms She and Offset Have Separated: 'I've Been Single for a Minute Now'

After sparking speculation earlier this month, Cardi B has confirmed that she and her husband Offset have separated.
"I've been single for a minute now," she shared on a recent Instagram Live stream. "But I have been afraid to like—not afraid I just don't know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn't know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign."
Cardi said she hopes to start the new year "fresh and open," as she's "curious for a new life, a new beginning." Offset has not yet commented.
The end of their relationship, which doesn't appear to have reached the divorce stage yet, comes not long after Offset denied sleeping with Chrisean Rock after Blueface claimed he did.
Earlier this month, the couple shared cryptic posts on their Instagram accounts, alluding to a potential split. “You know when you just outgrow relationships,” Cardi wrote on her Instagram Stories. "I’m tired of protecting peoples feelings…I gotta put myself first." Offset, meanwhile, shared a clip of Al Pacino as Tony Montana in Scarface, yelling, "Hey, fuck you, man. Who put this thing together? Me. Who do I trust? Me." They also seemingly unfollowed each other.
In a subsequent Instagram Live stream, Cardi said she plans to get rid of "dead weight" in 2024. "I know where I wanna be in life career-wise, financially, and personal life. I know where I wanna be next year,” she said. “So you gotta get rid of dead weight. When it comes to dead weight, I’ll say: mentality, procrastination, laziness, and people. Because a lot of people are dead weight too.”
The couple married in September 2017 and have welcomed two children together, 5-year-old daughter Kulture and 2-year-old son Wave. They previously made headlines after they separated for a month in 2020. There's also been several cheating allegations thrown at each of them throughout their relationship, most recently with Offset accusing Cardi of sleeping with another man in June.