Watch Blueface Propose to Girlfriend, Turn SoFi Stadium Box Into Strip Club

Blueface had an eventful Sunday on his hands as he proposed to his girlfriend, Jaidyn Alexis, and made it rain with strippers inside SoFi Stadium.
The rapper was in attendance to watch the Los Angeles Rams take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday and midway into the game, Blueface proposed to the mother of his two children. In footage shared on social media, Blueface is seen on one knee showing off a diamond ring to Jaidyn, who could barely keep her composure.
Another piece of footage showed Blueface having a grand old time in a press box on the sidelines with strippers shaking their backsides while the game was going on. As the girls were moving, Blueface was tossing money into the air. \
Blueface's proposal to Alexis came a month after she called the rapper a deadbeat dad after footage of him linking up with his ex Chrisean Rock surfaced online.
"My new manager would never," she wrote at the time. "who's watching the baby[?] a dead beat and shooting a music video or in studio for fun is different but go off I know y'all need the clout."
Blueface argued that he's always been by Alexis' side but explained how she doesn't show the same in return.
"I took care of her cuz she was there when I was nobody but imagine you tryna be somebody an yo bitch keep telling you...you won't make it...you build resentment/motivation an when you get on these random females believe in you and support you more then sombody you knew yo whole lif," he wrote.
Earlier this month, a judge sentenced Blueface to three years probation for his involvement in a shooting in 2022.