Watch Blueface Propose to Girlfriend, Turn SoFi Stadium Box Into Strip Club

Blueface had an eventful Sunday on his hands as he proposed to his girlfriend, Jaidyn Alexis, and made it rain with strippers inside SoFi Stadium.

The rapper was in attendance to watch the Los Angeles Rams take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday and midway into the game, Blueface proposed to the mother of his two children. In footage shared on social media, Blueface is seen on one knee showing off a diamond ring to Jaidyn, who could barely keep her composure.

Another piece of footage showed Blueface having a grand old time in a press box on the sidelines with strippers shaking their backsides while the game was going on. As the girls were moving, Blueface was tossing money into the air. \