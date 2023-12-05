A Timeline of Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert’s Relationship and Divorce Proceedings

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert ’s seven-year marriage has ended. The “Rose in Harlem” singer reportedly filed for divorce in January 2023, but didn’t publicize their split until recently. For nearly a decade, the pair were known as one of hip-hop’s hottest couples. From the couple’s steamy shower scene in Kanye West’s music video for “Fade” to the pair being a positive representation of Black love, fans did not see their split coming.

The news came after social media users questioned Shumpert’s faithfulness when a video of him being seen with another woman circulated online. Taylor addressed the rumors in an Instagram post and shockingly revealed, “In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. We are still the best of friends, great business partners, and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our two beautiful children.”

News regarding their divorce details subsequently surfaced, causing drama between the two parties to publicly unfold. Radaronline.com reported that Taylor sought a motion to keep her divorce documents private from the public but was denied by the judge.

The pair share two daughters, Junie, 7, and Rue Rose, 3. Teyana is seeking primary physical custody and joint legal custody, along with child support.

As the the fan-favored romance ends, here is a complete timeline of Taylor and Shumpert’s relationship from 2013 to 2023.

The pair start dating