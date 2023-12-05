A Timeline of Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert’s Relationship and Divorce Proceedings

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert’s seven-year marriage has ended. The “Rose in Harlem” singer reportedly filed for divorce in January 2023, but didn’t publicize their split until recently. For nearly a decade, the pair were known as one of hip-hop’s hottest couples. From the couple’s steamy shower scene in Kanye West’s music video for “Fade” to the pair being a positive representation of Black love, fans did not see their split coming.
The news came after social media users questioned Shumpert’s faithfulness when a video of him being seen with another woman circulated online. Taylor addressed the rumors in an Instagram post and shockingly revealed, “In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. We are still the best of friends, great business partners, and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our two beautiful children.”
News regarding their divorce details subsequently surfaced, causing drama between the two parties to publicly unfold. Radaronline.com reported that Taylor sought a motion to keep her divorce documents private from the public but was denied by the judge.
The pair share two daughters, Junie, 7, and Rue Rose, 3. Teyana is seeking primary physical custody and joint legal custody, along with child support.
As the the fan-favored romance ends, here is a complete timeline of Taylor and Shumpert’s relationship from 2013 to 2023.
The pair start dating
Date: 2013
In a 2014 interview with Vlad, Taylor spilled the tea about her relationship with Shumpert and revealed how the two ultimately got together. Although they actually met in 2011, Taylor initially shut down Shumpert’s romantic pursuits as she was in a relationship at the time. Fast-forward to 2013, and the pair began dating after Taylor supported the ball player following his knee surgery.
The two go Instagram official
Date: June 2014
In 2014, Teyana and Iman’s love went public after the pair posted their first couple pic on Instagram. The songwriter posted a picture of the two of them kissing at the beach, captioning “Happy Birthday baby.. #ILoveU.”
They make their red carpet debut
Date: September 2014
The two made their first red carpet debut at the 2014 BET Hip Hop Awards. The pair were photographed smiling with Shumpert’s arm around the singer.
Teyana announces her pregnancy
Date: September 2015
The following year, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. The former NBA player posted the news to his Facebook page. “I couldn’t be happier than to share my first child with the woman I intended to have my family with,” Shumpert captioned the post.
A few days later, Taylor also celebrated the news by posting a sweet video of her love singing to her belly. “This is what goes down when I’m with my two favorite people in the world... The only thing that calms baby girl down is hearing her father sing Smiley Faces by Gnarls Barkley to her lol,” she wrote, confirming the gender.
Iman proposes to Teyana
Date: November 2015
Months after their pregnancy announcement, Iman got down on one knee during the couple’s baby shower at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Cleveland, and proposed to Teyana in front of their family and friends. The star took to her Instagram to share the exciting news, writing, “I am his Ruby Woo... I’m still speechless. I love you baby. @imanshumpert,” showing off her Ruby ring.
The pair welcome their first child together
Date: December 2015
One month later, Teyana revealed in a lengthy Instagram post that she gave birth to Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr., a.k.a. Junie. She shared details about her delivery, which came quicker than expected. Taylor gave birth to her daughter on the couple’s bathroom floor as the NBA star helped deliver Junie with his own hands.
“On Dec 16th at 6:42 am in our bathroom, Junie decided she wanted to take her first breath into this world. She came out as a wonderful surprise to everyone! Not knowing I was in labor until I felt her head...it took two ten-count pushes with my fiancé playing doctor, and she entered this world into his bare hands,” she wrote.
She continued, “She has blown Christmas away! Our family is complete. Her blueprint will be unmatched. Welcome Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr. Mommy carried you. Daddy delivered you. #MeetTheParents we love you baby girl.”
Teyana reveals the couple secretly got married
Date: September 2016
In a 2016 interview with Wendy Williams, the Sweet 16 alum discussed her relationship with Shumpert, disclosing that the two had secretly tied the knot. A year later, the singer shared more details about their special wedding night, revealing that it actually took place in their bathroom. “It was like our bathroom in our room, so right in front of the bathroom. We have double doors, so we opened the doors. Pretty much, we got married at the crime scene. It was a really special moment to get married in that home period,” she told GQ.
The two announce their second pregnancy
Date: June 2020
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple shared the exciting news that they were expecting another child together. The reveal came in Taylor’s “Wake Up Love” music video that saw Iman and baby Junie embracing Teyana’s belly.
The pair welcome their second child
Date: September 2020
The family of three welcomed a new addition on Sept. 6, Rue Rose Shumpert. The Chi actor revealed via Instagram that his wife gave birth to their second child. “At 3:28 am on Sept. 6, 2020, Rue Rose 🌹 decided that the baby shower thrown for her and mommy was too lit. She didn’t make the party, but she managed to make the next day her birthdate,” he penned.
Rue Rose followed her big sister, Junie’s, footsteps and was also delivered in the couple’s bathroom. “Now...when we buy homes, we always find a bathroom with great energy... but not in a million years would you be able to tell me we’d deliver both of our daughters in a bathroom without the assistance of a hospital,” Shumpert revealed.
“Our newest edition entered the world in the water and came out looking around and ready to explore! A healthy child. A little sister. Another daughter. Black love wins....again. Welcome babygirl...we love you!”
Teyana, Iman, and their daughters grace the cover of Ebony Magazine
Date: April 2022
Ebony Magazine’s 2022 April cover was a family affair featuring the Shumperts. The family of four graced the legacy magazine’s front page for an intimate profile. The married couple talked about the importance of raising strong Black females, the navigation of their love life, and their motivation to have multi-hyphenate careers.
“We’re working to build generational wealth. We’re young, and what I respect about Iman and I’s dynamic is that we empower and push one another to be better versions of ourselves all across the board,” Teyana told the outlet. “I love that our relationship goes beyond just support—we hold each other accountable to be greater. We are the example for our girls. And that’s our mentality: there’s always a new goal, a new dream, a new narrative that we want to create for our family and our legacy.”
Taylor announces her split with Shumpert
Date: September 2023
In September, social media went into a frenzy, accusing the NBA champion of infidelity after being seen with another woman. As all eyes deemed Iman a cheater, Teyana doubled down on the allegations via Instagram. In a post, the choreographer disclosed that she and Iman are separated.
“AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while,” she captioned the post of her and her former beau.
“‘Infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure,” she clarified. “We are still the best of friends, great business partners, and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our two beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married, we ain’t ever played with or about THAT.”
Taylor noted that she wanted to privately separate without “outside noise” and false narratives circulating in the media. “The only reason I’m even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it’s unfair to all parties involved. I hope this provided some clarity for y’all. Okay AunTey taking y’all back out the chat bye!”
Taylor files for divorce
Date: November 2023
Following the news of their separation, TMZ reported that Taylor had actually filed for divorce earlier this year in January. In documents obtained by the outlet, the star stated that the reason behind their separation was the “demise of their marriage.”
Throughout the document, Taylor provided details that led to the decision, stating that Shumpert continuously treated her “cruelly and [displayed] extreme narcissistic behavior throughout the majority of their marriage” while also engaging in “cruel treatment and selfishness” actions toward her.
She went on to say that she went through mental and emotional abuse from Shumpert that led her to “intentionally dim her light for her husband to try to have a harmonious and peaceful marriage.”
Though she filed for divorce, she withdrew the filing the following day. Taylor is currently seeking primary physical custody of both daughters as well as joint custody and child support.
Taylor addressed the news of her filing on Instagram, writing a lengthy message to the public. “I mind my business, don’t bother nobody & y’all know I’ve never played about my children, family, and our privacy. I have not spoken on this private matter to any media or outlets or blogs, etc,” she wrote.
She added, “So everyone claiming ‘Teyana said’ didn’t get any statements directly from ME. These statements were taken from private court documents that were leaked to the public. It is very heartbreaking that someone would take out the time to make such a private matter public for the world to see. However, protecting my family is always one thing I’ve done & and for my children I will continue to do so. Please if y’all love y’all play nieces Junie & Rue like y’all have shown, please allow myself & my family some privacy to resolve this matter in peace, love y’all.”