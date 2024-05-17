Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Seen Together Amid Divorce Rumors

The couple have been making headlines as of late due to their separate living arrangements. Earlier this week, an anonymous source claimed to In Touch that Affleck and the singer have split.

"They’re headed for a divorce—and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame! They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted,” the insider said. “He’s focusing on his work and his kids now."

The pair got married in 2022, though their history spans over 20 years, with them first dating from 2002 to 2004. They were also briefly engaged during that time, later reconciling in 2021. Lopez chronicled their reunion in her 2023 visual album, This Is Me… Now: A Love Story.