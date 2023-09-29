Everything We Know About Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce So Far

Thanks to Travis Kelce , Swifties have flooded social media. Taylor Swift’s devotees are overtaken with excitement and curiosity over the singer’s new pro-bowler boyfriend. Romance rumors about the two hit in early September and quickly became trending topics after their public appearance.

The Midnights artist usually keeps her relationships out of the spotlight. But for Kelce, she seemingly made an exception. She was spotted cheering on the 33-year-old ball player at the Bears vs Chiefs game , sitting alongside his mother, Donna Kelce, sporting Chiefs gear. The news went viral, along with a recording of the two exiting Arrowhead Stadium side-by-side, officially confirming their relationship.

The entertainer was recently linked to Matty Healy, which ultimately ended after controversy arose against the lead singer of The 1975. A close source told People , “They were never boyfriend-girlfriend or exclusive and were always just having fun. There is no drama, and who knows what could happen again. It was a good time and ran its course.”

As for Kelce, the Ohio native was dating sports journalist and model Kayla Nicole since 2017. The pair were on and off until the end of their relationship in 2022.

Kelce and Swift’s relationship has caught the attention of the country. As many fans question their union, here is everything we know so far about their unexpected relationship.

Taylor and Travis are speculated to be dating

Date: September 12, 2023

Romance rumors between Kelce and global superstar Taylor Swift first circulated after an alleged insider spilled the tea on their new relationship. According to The Messenger , the pair were hanging out on the low. “Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out. She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago,” said the source.

Kelce’s brother, Jason, confirms Travis and Taylor’s relationship