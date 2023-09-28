Here's Everything We Know About Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner's Divorce

Joe Jonas , 34, and Sophie Turner , 27, were one of Hollywood’s most private couples until a recent turn of events. Their bombshell divorce announcement sent shock waves through social media, surprising fans and packing on a boatload of drama.

In late 2016, the couple first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted on a PDA-filled date in Amsterdam at a Kings Of Leon concert. The Disney Channel alum then proposed to Turner in 2018, which led to a double wedding––one in Vegas and another in France—in 2019. The duo share two children: a three-year-old daughter, Willa , and a one-year-old baby girl, whose name has not been disclosed.

Despite being an "it" couple, Sophie and Joe were fairly quiet and stayed out of the spotlight. In a conversation with Mr. Porter in 2022, the Happiness Begins artist revealed why he kept his love life private. "I want to feel like an open book," he said. "But when we started dating, I realized that I didn't have a ton of stuff that was just for me. And in the end, it makes me a better person to have something for myself." He continued, "There have been a lot of situations in my career where, like [Harry Styles], a small thing has been blown out of proportion. It's had this trickling effect."

Externally, their marital bond appeared strong as Sophie attended a Jonas Brothers reunion concert in August 2023. The actress posted pictures of the night, including a photo of her and her husband hand-in-hand backstage.

But everything appears to be different from how it seems. Unfortunately, Sophie and Joe's love story came to a close after the musician filed for divorce in September. The divorce document stated that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken." Since then, their divorce proceedings have been far from drama-free. Instead, Jonas has faced lawsuits and child abduction allegations since the filing.

Here is a timeline of Sophie and Joe's love story, tracing back to all the events that led up to their split and the drama surrounding their ongoing divorce.

The couple have their first public date at a Kings of Leon concert