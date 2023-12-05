Jamie Foxx Says He ‘Saw the Tunnel’ During Health Scare, Jokes About Clones and Hell in Moving Speech

In his acceptance speech on Monday, Foxx balanced his gift for quick wit with sobering reflections on the unstoppable passing of time, ultimately touching on everything from clone jokes (“I’m not a clone”) to how much he valued his family for helping to keep his recovery process away from the public eye.

"It feels good to be here," he said. "I cherish every single minute now. It’s different. It’s beyond. I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it’s tough when it’s almost over, when you see the tunnel. red-carpet 'Shit. Am I going to the right place?'"

Foxx also remembered a particularly touching exchange he shared with an employee at a Chicago health facility he had to check into earlier this year, pointing to this moment as pivotal in keeping him motivated and excited to return to doing what he loves.

But perhaps the most inspiring moment from Monday night's speech arrived toward the end, with Foxx urging everyone listening to "never give up" on their own artistic journeys.

"I have a new respect for life. I have a new respect for my art," he said. "I watched so many movies and listened to so many songs trying to have the time go by. Don’t give up on your art, man. Don’t give up on your art. ... When you realize that it could be over like that, your grandmothers say, 'Testify.' So I gotta say, don’t give up on your art. And don’t let 'em take the art from you either."

