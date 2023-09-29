Kourtney Claims Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie Are on ‘Not Kourtney’ Group Chat Kim Referenced on 'The Kardashians’

Kourtney Kardashian has addressed the infamous group chat referenced on the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians.

The Season 4 premiere of the hit reality series saw Kim Kardashian reveal that her and sisters Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie have a group chat called "Not Kourtney," which includes Kourtney's friends and is used as a way to complain about the Poosh founder.

“All of your friends call us complaining," Kim said. "Whether you think they’re the ones going to you, they’re all coming to us on the side, saying the opposite to us. We’re all confused, and we’re on a group chat labeled ‘Not Kourtney’ so we know, and have to funnel what your friends are saying to us, and have to figure out why you’re such a different person and why you have this vendetta."

On Friday, Kourtney took to Instagram to share photos of her recent baby shower.

"Baby shower of my dreams," Kourtney captioned a series of photos from the celebration, before thanking mom Kris Jenner for "turning your home into the happiest place on Earth, instilling my love of all things Disney, and for throwing this baby shower to celebrate me and your thirteenth grandchild."