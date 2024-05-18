Woman Dancing Behind JoJo Siwa and Mario Lopez Goes Viral

The former children's music singer is in her self-proclaimed "bad girl era," going viral for a strange dance to accompany her new single "Karma."

May 18, 2024
The choreography for JoJo Siwa’s new single had one fan stealing the show.

Last month, the 20-year-old Dance Moms alum ushered in a new era with her newest single, “Karma.” The track and its accompanying music video are part of Siwa’s rebrand from former children’s music star to pop provocateur.

“Honestly, I wanted to make art that made people go ‘What?’ similar to Miley CyrusBangerz [and] Britney Spears’ ‘[I'm A] Slave 4 U,’” Siwa told iHeartRadio on the red carpet for their award show in April. “That, for me, was very important that I brought back 'crazy.'”

The choreography for the song, created by Lady Gaga’s creative director, Richy Jackson, went viral late last month. One move in particular shows Siwa hammering down a clenched fist and aggressively stomping her foot. A compilation of Siwa performing the move went viral on X with over 38 million views.

During a recent appearance on Access Daily with Mario & Kit, Siwa, clad in construction worker attire, taught the move to host Mario Lopez, 50, in New York City.

While the Saved By the Bell alum aced the moves after a brief lesson, an audience member standing behind the barricade was seen keeping up with Siwa and Lopez from a distance. The blink-and-you-miss-it moment inspired comments from social media users.

JoJo Siwa’s “Karma” has so far racked up 37 million views on YouTube. Siwa told Billboard’s Tetris Kelly in April that more music is on the way, including a rap song titled “The Lies Sound Better.”

