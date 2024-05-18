Woman Dancing Behind JoJo Siwa and Mario Lopez Goes Viral

The choreography for JoJo Siwa’s new single had one fan stealing the show.

Last month, the 20-year-old Dance Moms alum ushered in a new era with her newest single, “Karma.” The track and its accompanying music video are part of Siwa’s rebrand from former children’s music star to pop provocateur.

“Honestly, I wanted to make art that made people go ‘What?’ similar to Miley Cyrus’ Bangerz [and] Britney Spears’ ‘[I'm A] Slave 4 U,’” Siwa told iHeartRadio on the red carpet for their award show in April. “That, for me, was very important that I brought back 'crazy.'”

The choreography for the song, created by Lady Gaga’s creative director, Richy Jackson, went viral late last month. One move in particular shows Siwa hammering down a clenched fist and aggressively stomping her foot. A compilation of Siwa performing the move went viral on X with over 38 million views.