Tory Lanez's Request to Be Released From Prison Has Been Denied After Losing Another Bail Bid

Tory Lanez request to be released from prison on bond has been denied by a judge.
On Friday morning, a judge for the California Court of Appeal turned down the rapper's request for freedom, according to court documents obtained by legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff. Lanez is still in the process of appealing his conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.
"Appellant has not shown that the superior court unjustifiably denied relief or otherwise shown by clear and convincing evidence entitlement to relief," read the ruling. In addition, the rapper "currently stands convicted of a violent felony, which is a factor a court shall consider in determining whether the defendant poses a danger to the community."
Lanez has been doing everything in his power to get out of prison. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in August after failing to get a new trial and first was denied bail on Sept. 14.
He was then sent to North Kern State Prison in Delano, California, to begin his sentence with his team working diligently to appeal the decision. However, their efforts weren't enough, as the request was denied at the California Court of Appeal.
In one of his first messages since he was transferred, Lanez let fans know he's in good spirits despite receiving a lengthy prison sentence. According to Lanez, he hadn't seen himself in the mirror in over a year but remained hopeful he'd be out soon.
"Ayo Umbrellas, man, what's good?" he said. "I'm talking to you live from prison right now. Man, I'm just happy to get out that bullshit county jail. They was hating on a young fly n***a, you heard? Had me on 24-hour lockdown, half-sized cell by myself. No windows, no mirrors. N***a ain't even seen himself in a whole year. But with all them disadvantages against me, my head is always been held high, man."