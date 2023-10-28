Tory Lanez's Request to Be Released From Prison Has Been Denied After Losing Another Bail Bid

Tory Lanez request to be released from prison on bond has been denied by a judge.

On Friday morning, a judge for the California Court of Appeal turned down the rapper's request for freedom, according to court documents obtained by legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff. Lanez is still in the process of appealing his conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

"Appellant has not shown that the superior court unjustifiably denied relief or otherwise shown by clear and convincing evidence entitlement to relief," read the ruling. In addition, the rapper "currently stands convicted of a violent felony, which is a factor a court shall consider in determining whether the defendant poses a danger to the community."