Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She and Will Smith Decided to Separate Back in 2016

Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed that she and husband Will Smith made the decision to separate back in 2016.

The couple’s marriage difficulties are mentioned in Jada’s upcoming book Worthy, out next week, which was the subject for a recent interview with Hoda Kotba that’s set to debut in full on Friday. In a clip, shared by the Today team on Wednesday, Hoda tells Jada it was this revelation that surprised her “the most” while reading the book. From there, Jada confirmed the two have been living “completely separate lives” since 2016.

“Why it fractured, that’s a lot of things,” Jada said. “I think by the time we got to 2016 we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”

See more below.