Ariana Grande To Pay Dalton Gomez $1.2 Million in Divorce Settlement

Ariana Grande has settled her divorce with Dalton Gomez, and she'll have to pay up according to the requirements.

On Friday, the 30-year-old finalized her divorce from her ex and will have to immediately pay Gomez a hefty sum of $1,250,000 in tax-free money. There will also be no spousal support because Dalton will receive the money upfront.

In addition, Gomez will also receive half of the money made off the sale of their home in Los Angeles. Grande agreed to pay up to $25,000 of attorney fees for her ex. The settlement has been filed in court, and a judge needs to sign it off to make the divorce official.

"There is still a strong mutual love and respect between Ariana and Dalton, and they wanted to make sure everything was done right in lockstep with one another," a source close to the situation told TMZ.

Grande and Gomez were married for two years before the singer filed for divorce less than a month ago and wanted to move through the process as quickly as possible in order to ensure a clean break-up. According to the divorce documents, the date of separation is listed as February 20.

Her lawyer, Laura Wasser, is known for quickly getting settlements in divorces, as she's recently done for ex-couple Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner. Before the divorce was finalized, Grande started a new relationship with her Wicked Part 1 co-star Ethan Slater, who also recently divorced his wife. Gomez is reportedly dating as well.