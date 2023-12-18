Marvel Drops Jonathan Majors: Where Does The MCU Go From There?

Perhaps the easiest, and cheapest, option Marvel has to save face in this situation is recasting Majors entirely. The studio has done this before, several times in fact , with some of its most loved characters. Don Cheadle, who’s now a staple face of the franchise, actually came in later and replaced Terrence Howard’s original role as James Rhodes in Iron Man. And if Marvel does decide to recast Majors, it wouldn’t be the first time the MCU’s plopped a new face for its main villain, with the role of Thanos also being recast from Damion Poitier to Josh Brolin.

Recasting Majors currently seems like Marvel’s most obvious option, but who would take on the role of Kang is entirely up for debate and a whole other mammoth task.

2. A Complete Storyline Shift

There’s no denying that 2023 was a bleak turning point for the MCU’s future. The studio experienced a significant decline at the box office (and for Marvel that meant millions of lost profit), low viewership on its streaming debuts, and some of the worst critic ratings since its inception . In the face of such a sinking ship, where does Majors’ character stand in keeping the MCU afloat? Not that high.