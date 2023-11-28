Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She and Will Smith Plan on ‘Staying Together Forever’

It looks like we won’t see the end of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith any time soon.

In a new episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, during a discussion of Jada’s new memoir Worthy, the 52-year-old told the host that she and Will, 55, will remain together even amid recent news of their separation.

"I feel like maybe your and his shadow separated in a way in this book, whether they stay together forever or not," Barrymore told Jada. "It sounds like you're staying together forever."

"We're staying together forever," Jada responded. She then said, "I tried. We tried,” perhaps alluding to the fact that the couple has been apart for some time.

Jada originally made the revelation in October, telling Hoda Kotba for NBC News that she and Will had been living “completely separate lives” since 2016.