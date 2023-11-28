Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She and Will Smith Plan on ‘Staying Together Forever’

It looks like we won’t see the end of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith any time soon.
In a new episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, during a discussion of Jada’s new memoir Worthy, the 52-year-old told the host that she and Will, 55, will remain together even amid recent news of their separation.
"I feel like maybe your and his shadow separated in a way in this book, whether they stay together forever or not," Barrymore told Jada. "It sounds like you're staying together forever."
"We're staying together forever," Jada responded. She then said, "I tried. We tried,” perhaps alluding to the fact that the couple has been apart for some time.
Jada originally made the revelation in October, telling Hoda Kotba for NBC News that she and Will had been living “completely separate lives” since 2016.
“Why it fractured, that’s a lot of things,” Pinkett Smith told Kotb last month. “I think by the time we got to 2016 we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”
The couple didn't divorce, though they did consider it at one point. Still, they have never really felt estranged from each other, at least in the public eye. Later in October, at Jada’s book launch in Baltimore, Maryland, Will made a surprise appearance and offered some heartfelt words to Jada.
“I just really wanted to come out and just be here and hold it down for you the way you have held it down for me,” the Oscar-winner told her in front of the audience. “We have had a very, very long and tumultuous [relationship]. We call it ‘brutiful.’ It was brutal and beautiful at the same time.”