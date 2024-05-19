Adin Ross and Vitaly’s “Catching Predators” Stream Leads to Man’s Arrest

Adin Ross and Vitaly caught a man attempting to have sex with a minor, eventually turning him into Miami police after going on a "vigilante-style" operation to catch him in the act.
Earlier this week, the streamers conducted the operation where they used hidden cameras to catch an alleged 24-year-old child predator named Moises A. Flores-Coello while he was meeting and trying to have sex with a decoy that he thought was a teenage boy. Ross, Vitaly and their crew popped up in the home and began questioning Coello while trying to scare him with a live alligator.
One of the guys, Fresh & Fit co-host Myron Gaines, then started to read an alleged text exchange between the decoy and Coello where the latter implied the decoy's young age wasn't a problem for him and that he wanted to have sex with decoy. Gaines also went through Coello's bag and found candy as well as a condom.
Miami-Dade Police were eventually contacted, and they took Coello into custody at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Police made it clear that they were not working with Ross and Vitaly and discouraged anyone else to conduct one of these stings on their own.
"Your intentions may be good, you may believe that you're helping law enforcement or you're helping your community by taking someone off the street but you may be ruining an investigation and helping this person who you are trying to put in jail walk free," Miami-Dade Police Det. Andre Martin said in a statement.
This isn't Vitaly's first time catching someone trying to meet up with minors. Earlier this month, Vitaly launched the series "Catching Predators" where he links with celebrities to catch child predators. One of his most recent episodes saw Vitaly team up with Ty Dolla $ign to confront a man who was trying to meet a 15-year-old and shaved part of his head while also throwing a fake grenade at him.