During a joint press conference for their upcoming boxing match on Thursday, May 18, Mike Tyson made a bizarre remark about Jake Paul after the YouTuber-turned-boxer suggested he wanted to kiss Tyson.

The two are set to fight off in a boxing match on July 20, which will be livestreamed worldwide on Netflix, and at the joint press conference in Texas for the fight, they traded some nasty insults. But things got weird after 27-year-old Paul, apparently in an attempt to belittle or intimidate his opponent, said he wanted to "kiss Mike's big juicy lips." In response, Tyson, 57, took it a little further.

"He wanted to kiss me?" he asked. "That's so ironic that he said that because I saw pictures of him dancing at 16, doing that little dance on YouTube, and for some reason I had an erection."