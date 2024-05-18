John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Appear Annoyed as They 'Kicked' Three Women Out of Photo Booth

One of the women claimed they'd waited 30 minutes before being asked to leave the photo booth for Legend and Teigen to get a turn.

May 18, 2024
Taylor Hill / WireImage
Taylor Hill / WireImage

Three women apparently had an awkward run-in with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen on Thursday night (May 16).

The couple, who've been married for a decade and share four children, were attending the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party at Hard Rock Cafe in New York when they headed to a photo booth during the festivities.

In a video shot in the booth, three women pose for a photo before a man outside the booth says, "We're gonna sneak in if you don't mind," before pointing to the trio to exit. Entering the frame are Legend and Teigen, who patiently wait while one of the women returns to send the pictures to herself. Legend kisses his wife, although she looks uncomfortable for a moment and tousles her hair while the woman continues using the machine. "Oh my gosh," the woman says, before Legend responds, "Hold on, hold on, hold on."

John said shoo 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/lY7JMn8Rs3

— Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) May 17, 2024
Twitter: @SomaKazima

But it appears that the encounter didn't go over well, because in the deleted TikTok, the user, @addiesassani wrote, "John Legend & Chrissy Teigen just kicked us out of the photo booth after we waited 30 minutes to get pics."

X users reacted to the video, some even sharing their dislike for the couple. However, it appears the same woman from the video took a picture with Legend during the event.

If yall don’t start telling these celebrities NO 😭 https://t.co/NI9iI8PpgS

— candace sinclaire (@candacecre8s_) May 18, 2024
Twitter: @candacecre8s_

We know Chrissy is a disgusting person, I just don’t know how John gets away with it. There’s no way you can be happily married to a terrible human being without also being a terrible human being. https://t.co/ti9Ki92Ebt

— Sweet Salone Jollof (@emelleionaire) May 18, 2024
Twitter: @emelleionaire

this the type of niceness that would keep me up at night… like why did I let this arthur looking mf and his flat faced wife move me just cause ?? https://t.co/gjx11NgTeW

— C. ♡ (@_chabedoll) May 18, 2024
Twitter: @_chabedoll

I’ve been waiting to verbally abuse these 2 my entire life https://t.co/amFM33uDS4

— eric (@Nameiseric71294) May 18, 2024
Twitter: @Nameiseric71294

But the backlash hasn't stopped Legend and Teigen from partying it up in NYC. The couple whisked off to JBL Fest 2024 at at PHD Rooftop Lounge the following night.

