John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Appear Annoyed as They 'Kicked' Three Women Out of Photo Booth

Three women apparently had an awkward run-in with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen on Thursday night (May 16).

The couple, who've been married for a decade and share four children, were attending the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party at Hard Rock Cafe in New York when they headed to a photo booth during the festivities.

In a video shot in the booth, three women pose for a photo before a man outside the booth says, "We're gonna sneak in if you don't mind," before pointing to the trio to exit. Entering the frame are Legend and Teigen, who patiently wait while one of the women returns to send the pictures to herself. Legend kisses his wife, although she looks uncomfortable for a moment and tousles her hair while the woman continues using the machine. "Oh my gosh," the woman says, before Legend responds, "Hold on, hold on, hold on."