Draya Michele Welcomes Baby Girl With Jalen Green

Draya Michele and Jalen Green have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

Draya took to Instagram on Friday to share the news, posting a photo of multiple bouquets of white roses and an image of her daughter.

“In 2021 on Mother’s Day, my dad passed away. Since then, it’s been extremely hard to celebrate that day without remembering the earth-shattering phone call I received that morning,” she wrote.

“Well, this Mother’s Day was different. My daughter was safely brought into this world and I’m forever grateful for the new memories we all get to experience moving forward. Love + Light everyone," she added.