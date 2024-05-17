Draya Michele Welcomes Baby Girl With Jalen Green

Draya Michele and Jalen Green have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.
Draya took to Instagram on Friday to share the news, posting a photo of multiple bouquets of white roses and an image of her daughter.
“In 2021 on Mother’s Day, my dad passed away. Since then, it’s been extremely hard to celebrate that day without remembering the earth-shattering phone call I received that morning,” she wrote.
“Well, this Mother’s Day was different. My daughter was safely brought into this world and I’m forever grateful for the new memories we all get to experience moving forward. Love + Light everyone," she added.
Michele and Green revealed in March that they were expecting a child together. The announcement was mired in controversy due to the pair’s 17-year age difference; Green turned 22 in February and Michele is 39. The pair celebrated with a cherry-themed baby shower in April and donned matching red outfits.
The former Basketball Wives LA star has two sons, 21-year-old Kniko, and 7-year-old Jru, and Green is rumored to have two children with other women.