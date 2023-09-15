Here's Everything We Know About Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet’s Shocking Relationship So Far

News of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's rumored romance had the world in disbelief... until now. The highly private couple were seen having a major PDA moment at Beyoncé's Renaissance concert, not shying away from onlookers as they publicly announced their union.

The romance comes as a shock to many who never pictured them together. At the beginning of 2023, Jenner was fresh off a break from a long-term relationship with Travis Scott , with whom she shares two children, Stormi and Aire.

According to US Weekly , Jenner and Scott split up before the New Year, ending their five-year romance. A source insinuated that the two had different priorities, as per People magazine . "Kylie is very focused on her kids and her business. She is not a big partier. Travis is the opposite. He likes to party. They definitely have different focuses. They always did," the source shared.

As for Chalamet, the movie star was previously romantically linked to HBO's The Idol actress Lily-Rose Depp for some time. After dating from 2018 to 2020, they briefly rekindled in 2021. In a GQ interview, the actor referred to her as someone he really "loved" in 2020.

In April 2023, TMZ reported that Jenner and Chalamet were Hollywood's newest couple after paparazzi snapped pics of her notable black vehicle at his Beverly Hills home.

Their relationship was kept under wraps until Scott hinted that Jenner had officially moved on after he dissed Chalamet on a track from his latest album, Utopia . "Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs, got the Willy Wonka factory./Burn a athlete like it's calories, find another flame hot as me," Scott rapped on "Meltdown"—nodding to the actor's upcoming film, Wonka.

Since then, the couple has been out together multiple times, marking their territory on one another with cuddles and kisses in public. Here's everything we know about Jenner and Chalamet's new fling so far.

The Couple Have Their First Sighting Together

Date: January 25, 2023