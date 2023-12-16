Darius Jackson Files Counterclaim Accusing Keke Palmer of ‘Abusive Conduct’

Several incidents are cited in the counterclaim between Aug. 20, 2021 to March 12, 2023, where Jackson claimed that Palmer “was verbally and physically abusive” and “frequently became agitated and aggressive after consuming alcohol.”

The former athlete alleged that the actress “punched [him] in the face” at a birthday party in August 2021, “punched the windshield of [his] car” while he was driving in January 2022, and “physically attacked [him] by choking and hitting [him]” at her Los Angeles residence on Feb. 28, 2022.

Jackson also alleged in the filing that on March 12 of this year, Palmer had been drinking and called him multiple expletives after blaming him for a clogged shower drain. “I tried to de-escalate the situation and she became more enraged,” said Jackson in the counterclaim.

On Thursday, Jackson suggested that he had gotten baptized on a post shared to his Instagram account. “There’s A LOT I can say but not allowed to say. And at this point, don’t even want to say. I will say, however, that God is & will always be your greatest ally," Jackson wrote under an Instagram video of him working out.

Earlier this month, Palmer, who recently quipped online that her life is "unraveling at the seams,” had reportedly agreed with Jackson to postpone their court date to attend mediation.