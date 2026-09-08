Starr Savoy
Latest Stories
A Look Back at Wendy Williams’ Recent Struggles
Wendy Williams has held the hearts of primetime TV viewers for many years. Recently, the former TV show host has faced ongoing battles pertaining to her health, relationship, and finances. Here is a timeline of Williams' recent struggles as fans gear up for her anticipated Lifetime documentary, 'Where Is Wendy Williams?'
15 Must-Watch Movies About Black Love to Celebrate Valentine's Day
From classics like ‘Brown Sugar’ and ‘Love Jones’ to new ones like ‘Sylvie's Love’ and ‘The Photograph,’ here are 15 movies that celebrate Black love.
From Divorce to Lawsuits: The Undoing of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Marriage
In 2016, the actors made headlines after Jolie filed for divorce. Here is a timeline of their turbulent divorce process and more.
Nicki Minaj vs. Everybody: A History of the Rapper's Most Heated Feuds
The rapper kicked off 2024 with a heated exchange with Megan Thee Stallion, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Here is a list of the rapper's most notorious feuds.
'Rap Sh!t' and Other Canceled Black TV Shows That Deserve a Second Chance
Fans were left sad and disappointed when these 15 shows were canceled. Should they get a reboot?
Everything to Know About Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s Budding Romance
Selena Gomez confirmed her relationship with Benny Blanco in late 2023, and they’ve been inseparable since. Here’s a timeline of their relationship so far.
From Young Love to Starting a Family: A Full Timeline of Halle Bailey and DDG’s Whirlwind Romance
Halle Bailey and DDG announced that they welcomed their first child together on Instagram. Here is a full timeline of their relationship.
A History of Katt Williams' Feuds, From Kevin Hart to the Illuminati
'Club Shay Shay' was the tip of the iceberg.
Who Is Gypsy Rose Blanchard? Inside the True Crime Case the Internet Can’t Get Enough Of
Here is everything to know about Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s horrific story and her peculiar rise to fame.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Complete Relationship Timeline
"Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me."
The Most Talked About Celebrity Moments of 2023
From Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s whirlwind romance to Jonathan Majors’ trial verdict, here are 2023’s biggest celebrity moments.
A History Of Cardi B And Offset's Relationship
From their first collaboration to marriage and becoming a blended family, here’s a brief history of their relationship.
A Complete Relationship Timeline Of Kendall Jenner And Bad Bunny
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s relationship blossomed into a full-blown romance over the past year. Here is everything you need to know about the private fling, from their first date to becoming Instagram official.
Jeannie Mai and Jeezy’s Divorce: A Full Timeline of Their Relationship
Jeezy filed for divorce from Jeannie Mai after two and a half years of marriage. Here is a full timeline of their relationship.
How Many Kids Does T.I. Have? Everything To Know About The Rapper’s Blended Family
T.I. is a father of seven children. Here’s everything to know about his kids Zonnique, Messiah, Domani, Deyjah, King, Major, and Heiress.
A Timeline of Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert’s Relationship and Divorce Proceedings
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have separated. Here’s a full timeline of their relationship, from their marriage to their recent divorce filing.
Are Summer Walker and Lil Meech Back Together? A Full Relationship Timeline
Summer Walker and Lil Meech are back together after splitting in August. Here is a complete timeline of their relationship.
What’s Happening Between Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson? A Breakdown of the Accusations
Keke Palmer was granted sole custody of her 8-month-old son and a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson. Here’s a timeline of Palmer and Jackson’s relationship drama, from the Usher controversy to the recent abuse allegations.