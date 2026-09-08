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Starr Savoy

Joined February 2023 | 231 posts
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Latest Stories

Wendy Williams in a high-neck, star-patterned outfit

A Look Back at Wendy Williams’ Recent Struggles

Wendy Williams has held the hearts of primetime TV viewers for many years. Recently, the former TV show host has faced ongoing battles pertaining to her health, relationship, and finances. Here is a timeline of Williams' recent struggles as fans gear up for her anticipated Lifetime documentary, 'Where Is Wendy Williams?'

Starr Savoy938 days ago
Two characters in an intimate moment at a table, likely from a film or TV scene; black romance movies

15 Must-Watch Movies About Black Love to Celebrate Valentine's Day

From classics like ‘Brown Sugar’ and ‘Love Jones’ to new ones like ‘Sylvie's Love’ and ‘The Photograph,’ here are 15 movies that celebrate Black love.

Starr Savoy946 days ago

From Divorce to Lawsuits: The Undoing of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Marriage

In 2016, the actors made headlines after Jolie filed for divorce. Here is a timeline of their turbulent divorce process and more.

Starr Savoy947 days ago

Nicki Minaj vs. Everybody: A History of the Rapper's Most Heated Feuds

The rapper kicked off 2024 with a heated exchange with Megan Thee Stallion, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Here is a list of the rapper's most notorious feuds.

Starr Savoy956 days ago

'Rap Sh!t' and Other Canceled Black TV Shows That Deserve a Second Chance

Fans were left sad and disappointed when these 15 shows were canceled. Should they get a reboot?

Starr Savoy959 days ago
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Everything to Know About Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s Budding Romance

Selena Gomez confirmed her relationship with Benny Blanco in late 2023, and they’ve been inseparable since. Here’s a timeline of their relationship so far.

Starr Savoy970 days ago

From Young Love to Starting a Family: A Full Timeline of Halle Bailey and DDG’s Whirlwind Romance

Halle Bailey and DDG announced that they welcomed their first child together on Instagram. Here is a full timeline of their relationship.

Starr Savoy975 days ago

A History of Katt Williams' Feuds, From Kevin Hart to the Illuminati

'Club Shay Shay' was the tip of the iceberg.

Starr Savoy982 days ago

Who Is Gypsy Rose Blanchard? Inside the True Crime Case the Internet Can’t Get Enough Of

Here is everything to know about Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s horrific story and her peculiar rise to fame.

Starr Savoy986 days ago

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Complete Relationship Timeline

"Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me."

Starr Savoy989 days ago
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The Most Talked About Celebrity Moments of 2023

From Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s whirlwind romance to Jonathan Majors’ trial verdict, here are 2023’s biggest celebrity moments.

Starr Savoy1001 days ago

A History Of Cardi B And Offset's Relationship

From their first collaboration to marriage and becoming a blended family, here’s a brief history of their relationship.

Starr Savoy1004 days ago

A Complete Relationship Timeline Of Kendall Jenner And Bad Bunny

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s relationship blossomed into a full-blown romance over the past year. Here is everything you need to know about the private fling, from their first date to becoming Instagram official.

Starr Savoy1005 days ago

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy’s Divorce: A Full Timeline of Their Relationship

Jeezy filed for divorce from Jeannie Mai after two and a half years of marriage. Here is a full timeline of their relationship.

Starr Savoy1011 days ago

How Many Kids Does T.I. Have? Everything To Know About The Rapper’s Blended Family

T.I. is a father of seven children. Here’s everything to know about his kids Zonnique, Messiah, Domani, Deyjah, King, Major, and Heiress.

Starr Savoy1012 days ago
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A Timeline of Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert’s Relationship and Divorce Proceedings

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have separated. Here’s a full timeline of their relationship, from their marriage to their recent divorce filing.

Starr Savoy1018 days ago

Are Summer Walker and Lil Meech Back Together? A Full Relationship Timeline

Summer Walker and Lil Meech are back together after splitting in August. Here is a complete timeline of their relationship.

Starr Savoy1026 days ago

What’s Happening Between Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson? A Breakdown of the Accusations

Keke Palmer was granted sole custody of her 8-month-old son and a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson. Here’s a timeline of Palmer and Jackson’s relationship drama, from the Usher controversy to the recent abuse allegations.

Starr Savoy1037 days ago

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