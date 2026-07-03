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Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s separation has become a major headline. Here’s a timeline of their four-year marriage, along with the controversies surrounding their divorce proceedings.Starr Savoy
Drake put more energy into troll-style marketing for “Search & Rescue” than the song, resulting in a below-average track that’s bogged down by pettiness.Jordan Rose
Since finalizing their divorce in December 2016, the former couple have had a lot to say about each other. Here's everything you need to know.Dayna Haffenden
Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from husband of six years Kanye West after months of speculation. Here’s a complete timeline of the downfall of their marriage.Karla Rodriguez