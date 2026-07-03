Celebrity Divorce

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

'Married to Medicine' Star Lia Jones Says Ex Tried to Hire a Neighbor to Have Her Whacked
Pop Culture

‘Married to Medicine’ Star Lia Jones Claims Ex-Husband Tried to Have Her Killed

The Bravo alum details a neighbor’s alarming claim, an alleged history of abuse and a looming custody hearing.

Bernadette Giacomazzo3 hours ago
'RHOA' Star Kelli Potter's Ex-Husband, Mark Ferrell, Breaks Silence Amid Financial Woes
Pop Culture

Mark Ferrell Responds as Creditor Targets Ex-Wife Kelli Potter Over $217K Debt

Ferrell’s representatives say the judgment has no legal connection to him, though a public docket appears to list him among the defendants.

Bernadette Giacomazzo4 hours ago
NAACP Image Awards Fashion Show
Pop Culture

Meagan Good Calls Divorce From DeVon Franklin the 'Biggest Blessing'

The actress, who's now married to Jonathan Majors, is okay with the ending of her first marriage to motivational speaker and producer DeVon Franklin.

Jaelani Turner-Williams3 days ago
Marcellus Wiley Served with Restraining Order from 'RHOBH' Star Annemarie Wiley at Disney World
Pop Culture

Marcellus Wiley Hit With Restraining Order Papers From 'RHOBH' Alum Annemarie Wiley at Disney World

Inside the explosive accusations, custody battle and Disney World drama fueling Marcellus and Annemarie Wiley's increasingly messy split.

Bernadette Giacomazzo4 days ago
Dylan Wolf Spills on Bunnie Xo Kiss: 'Sometimes Cowboys Hunt Cougars'
Pop Culture

Dylan Wolf Breaks Silence on Bunnie Xo Kiss: 'Sometimes a Cowboy Wants to Hunt Cougars and Rabbits'

From Goodnight Nashville’s VIP section to TMZ, the 'Calabasas Confidential' star explains the kiss, the age gap and where he stands with Bunnie and Jelly Roll now.

Bernadette Giacomazzo8 days ago
Advertisement
Bunnie Xo is Drowning Her Jelly Roll Divorce Sorrows in Dylan Wolf's Face
Pop Culture

Bunnie Xo Spotted Kissing Dylan Wolf at Jelly Roll’s Bar After Divorce Bombshell

Caught kissing at Jelly Roll's own Nashville bar, Bunnie and the Netflix star got people talking just weeks after her split from the country singer became public.

Bernadette Giacomazzo9 days ago
Margaret Qualley(L) and Jack Antonoff attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Reportedly Splitting After Three Years of Marriage

One source reportedly described the couple’s relationship as “rocky."

Alex Ocho9 days ago
RHOBH Star Annemarie Wiley Files for Divorce from Marcellus Wiley After Abuse Arrest
Pop Culture

'RHOBH' Alum Annemarie Wiley Alleges Years of Abuse in Marcellus Wiley Divorce Filing

New court filings reveal disturbing claims of violence, control and a July 4 hotel incident that Annemarie says pushed her to end the marriage.

Bernadette Giacomazzo10 days ago
Frankie Muniz in a blue blazer and wife Paige Price in a black dress pose together against a blue backdrop.
Pop Culture

Frankie Muniz and Paige Price Announce Split After 10 Years: ‘Closing One Chapter With Gratitude’

The couple shared a joint statement explaining their decision and how they plan to move forward together for their five-year-old son.

Alex Ocho15 days ago
Jennifer Lopez Says 'Breakups are Not a Failure'
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez Says a Breakup Deserves a Party, Not Tears

After her Ben Affleck divorce, J.Lo explains why heartbreak is a launchpad, not a loss, and why your next breakup deserves a celebration.

Bernadette Giacomazzo16 days ago
Advertisement
Cara Delevingne Says She Dated Amber Heard Throughout Johnny Depp Divorce
Pop Culture

Cara Delevingne Confirms She Dated Amber Heard Amid Johnny Depp Divorce

The actress finally addresses years of rumors about her connection to Heard and Depp, clarifying what happened after the 'London Fields' speculation.

Bernadette Giacomazzo17 days ago
'Doubling Down with the Derricos' Star Deon Derrico Sues Business Partner, Slams Ex-Wife Following Her Arrest
Pop Culture

'Doubling Down with the Derricos' Star Deon Derrico Files New Lawsuit, Breaks Silence On Ex’s Arrest

Reality dad Deon fights a business partner in court while accusing Karen of chilling threats that he says forced him to fear for his life.

Bernadette Giacomazzo18 days ago
'90 Day Fiancé' Star Jasmine Pineda Reveals She Has to Pay $500 a Month in Spousal Support to Ex-Husband Gino Palazzolo
Pop Culture

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Jasmine Pineda Ordered to Pay Ex Gino Palazzolo $500 a Month

From ‘gold digger’ claims to cutting checks: inside the divorce ruling, asset split, and open-marriage fallout rocking the '90 Day Fiancé' exes.

Bernadette Giacomazzo19 days ago
(L-R) Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll.
Pop Culture

Bunnie Xo Jokes Her Marriage to Jelly Roll Was Like a '10-Year Bid' in Prison

She cracked the quip while reading thirsty DMs on her 'Dumb Blonde' podcast, one week after her husband's divorce filing was made public.

Mark Elibert21 days ago
'90 Day Fiancé' Star Gino Palazzolo Finalizes Divorce from Jasmine Pineda
Pop Culture

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Gino Palazzolo Finalizes Divorce From Jasmine Pineda

From intimate photo fallout to open marriage drama, how Gino and Jasmine’s made-for-reality-TV bad romance finally crashed in court.

Bernadette Giacomazzo21 days ago
Advertisement
Cardi B, with blonde hair and a snake-print outfit, poses with her hand above her eyes, showcasing a tattoo on her arm.
Music

Cardi B Claims an Ex Threatened to Kill Himself After She Left, Also Threatened Her Life

She’s previously accused ex-husband Offset of harassing her and threatening to harm himself after their split.

Joe Price25 days ago
Bunnie Xo's Ex-Husband, Frank Lombardo, Shoots His Shot Amid Jelly Roll Divorce
Pop Culture

Bunnie Xo’s Ex Frankie Lombardo Says He Has 'Unfinished Business' After Jelly Roll Split

Inside Frankie Lombardo’s bold confession, daily talks with Bunnie and why he says their love story still has 'unfinished business' after Jelly Roll’s split.

Bernadette Giacomazzo25 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App