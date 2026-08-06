Tory Lanez's Divorce Case Dismissed After Two Years of Stalled Proceedings

Tory Lanez won’t be getting divorced while he’s behind bars—at least not anytime soon.

In 2024, the rapper’s wife, Raina Chassagne, filed for divorce following roughly one year of marriage, but TMZ reports that the case has been dismissed after zero movement on the proceedings for two years.

The couple was married after Lanez, given name Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson, was convicted on multiple charges in connection to the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, which he has repeatedly denied he was responsible for.

Court documents show that a Los Angeles judge dismissed the divorce case as the couple has failed to move it forward. Chassagne cited irreconcilable differences in her divorce filing, and asked for full custody of their son, Kai.

Regardless of the filing, Chassagne has taken their son to visit Lanez in prison multiple times and wished him a happy Father’s Day in a post shared on Instagram last year.