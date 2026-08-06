Tory Lanez's Divorce Case Dismissed After Two Years of Stalled Proceedings

Tory Lanez won’t be getting divorced while he’s behind bars—at least not anytime soon.
In 2024, the rapper’s wife, Raina Chassagne, filed for divorce following roughly one year of marriage, but TMZ reports that the case has been dismissed after zero movement on the proceedings for two years.
The couple was married after Lanez, given name Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson, was convicted on multiple charges in connection to the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, which he has repeatedly denied he was responsible for.
Court documents show that a Los Angeles judge dismissed the divorce case as the couple has failed to move it forward. Chassagne cited irreconcilable differences in her divorce filing, and asked for full custody of their son, Kai.
Regardless of the filing, Chassagne has taken their son to visit Lanez in prison multiple times and wished him a happy Father’s Day in a post shared on Instagram last year.
In 2022, Lanez was convicted on three felony charges in connection with the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, and he was sentenced to 10 years in prison the following year. He was previously being held at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi but was transferred to the California Men’s Colony due to safety concerns after he was stabbed by a fellow inmate 14 times.
Following the stabbing, Lanez filed a lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, claiming the prison staff showed “deliberate indifference to foreseeable violence.”
Lanez also complained that officials were aware that the man who allegedly stabbed him knew that he had a “violent history” and should not have been housed near someone with “high-profile celebrity status.”
Lanez is seeking $100 million in damages in the lawsuit, but the state of California is hoping to have the case dismissed.