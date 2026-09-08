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Dayna Haffenden

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Joined November 2020 | 106 posts
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Latest Stories

Blueface and ChriseanRock are pictured together

A Timeline of Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s Unhealthy Relationship

Chrisean Rock recently got Blueface's profile tattooed on her face, despite the pair's public bickering over the past few months. Here's a timeline of the internet's rockiest relationship.

Dayna Haffenden961 days ago

The Best Memes of 2023, So Far

Everything from Rihanna's Super Bowl to Jonathan Majors' Oscars face and Pedro Pascal's interviews have made our list of the best memes and viral moments of the year, so far.

Dayna Haffenden1183 days ago

Laurieann Gibson Talks Beyonce's Tour and the Ups and Downs of Working With Diddy and Lady Gaga

The iconic creative director and choreographer shares her thoughts on Beyoncé's dancing on tour, her fallout with Gaga, working with Diddy, and more with Complex.

Dayna Haffenden1210 days ago
Kim Kardashian Details ‘Frustrating’ Tension With Kourtney

Kim K Reveals Where She Stands With Kourtney Amid Friction on ‘The Kardashians’

During an appearance on 'Today,' Kim shed light on where she stands with her oldest sister after a trailer for 'The Kardashians' gave a peek at their feud.

Dayna Haffenden1220 days ago
Nia Long and Ime Udoke photographed in 2017

Everything That Has Happened With Nia Long and Ime Udoka Post-Cheating Scandal

Last September, Ime Udoka and Nia Long split after the head coach had an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. Here's what has happened since.

Dayna Haffenden1220 days ago
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Hailey Bieber Says She Wants Kids With Justin ‘So Bad’ But She’s ‘Scared’

Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Considering Children With Justin: ‘I Want Kids So Bad But I Get Scared’

The Rhode founder explained in a new interview why she remains hesitant about welcoming children with her pop star husband in the near future.

Dayna Haffenden1221 days ago
Kim Kardashian American Horror Story

People Are Upset Over Kim Kardashian’s ‘American Horror Story’ Role, Here’s What to Know

Kim Kardashian has been cast in the upcoming 12th season of 'American Horror Story.' And her casting announcement has caused quite a stir on social media.

Dayna Haffenden1226 days ago
kim kourtney fight explainer

Sibling Rivalry: A History of Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s Most Vicious Fights

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian have had some of the most infamous sibling fights, which were documented on their reality shows. Take a look back at their history from the slap, to the "Not Kourtney" group chat.

Dayna Haffenden1231 days ago
sofia richie elliot grainge relationship timeline

How Sofia Richie Went From Dating Scott Disick to Having TikTok's Most Viral Wedding

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in France on April 22. Take a look at how they went from friends to newlyweds.

Dayna Haffenden1233 days ago
jenner and bad bunny relationship timeline

Here's All We Know About Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s Budding Relationship, So Far

While Jenner and Bunny's relationship is shy of two months old, they've been spotted together a few times. Here's a timeline of the major developments, so far.

Dayna Haffenden1233 days ago
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Diddy and Yung Miami at MG2023

A Full Timeline of Diddy and Yung Miami's Open Relationship

The City Girls rapper and hip-hop mogul have been in an open relationship since 2021. Here's a detailed look at the key moments of their unique union so far.

Dayna Haffenden1233 days ago
kendall jenner bad bunny afterparty

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Attend Afterparty Together After Walking Met Gala Carpet Separately

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny attended an afterparty together after walking the Met Gala carpet separately. The two have been reportedly "getting more serious."

Dayna Haffenden1234 days ago
kim shades kourt ig caption

Fans Think Kim Kardashian Shaded Kourtney With Deleted Vegas Wedding Caption

Kim Kardashian quickly rewrote a caption on an Instagram post over the weekend as fans accused her of shading Kourtney amid their rumored feud.

Dayna Haffenden1235 days ago
jackharlowjackmanpressimageatlantic

First Impressions of Jack Harlow’s New Album ‘Jackman’

Jack Harlow just released his third LP, 'Jackman.' Is this a comeback record? Members of the Complex editorial staff shared our first-listen thoughts.

Dayna Haffenden1238 days ago
kim kardashian teases her look

Kim Kardashian Teases Her Look for Karl Lagerfeld-Themed 2023 Met Gala

Ahead of fashion's biggest night of the year, Kim K took to Instagram to tease her 2023 Met Gala look after getting some Karl Lagerfeld-based inspiration.

Dayna Haffenden1239 days ago
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kourtney kardashian blasts kim kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Blasts Kim for Using Her Italy Wedding as ‘Business Opportunity’

“People think it’s a misunderstanding, it’s not,” Kourtney said of her latest feud with Kim in a new 'The Kardashians' trailer. “It’s who she is to her core.”

Dayna Haffenden1239 days ago
nelly and ashanti relationship timeline

A Timeline of How Nelly and Ashanti Found Their Way Back to Each Other

Nelly and Ashanti are officially back together. Let's take a look at the couple's history.

Dayna Haffenden1239 days ago
hailey bieber hospital pic ig stories

Hailey Bieber Posts Hospital Photo a Year After Her Stroke-Related Heart Procedure

Hailey Bieber shared a hospital pic on the one-year anniversary of her heart procedure. This comes after the model said she's had an emotionally difficult year.

Dayna Haffenden1241 days ago

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