Jelly Roll's Daughter Talks Singer's Divorce From Bunnie XO: 'No One Cheated'

Jelly Roll’s divorce from Bunnie XO is not happening for the reasons you think it is — at least according to the rapper/singer’s daughter.
Bailee Ann DeFord, 18, took to TikTok Live on Sunday (June 19) to say that people on the outside don’t know the reason for the split. But the teenager was clear that one reason is definitively off the table.
“Nobody cheated, period… He did not cheat. She did not cheat,” she said, in response to a comment asking, “Did anyone cheat?”
“Y’all have no fucking idea what happened. And wait ‘til y’all find out,” she continued. “‘Cause I promise y’all, the view of what y’all have not only of the situation, but their relationship, and the internet in totality, is about to fucking crumble the day that I open my mouth.”
Check out the video below.
DeFord is the daughter of Jelly Roll and his ex, Felicia Beckwith. The “I Am Not Okay” artist married Bunnie XO in 2016, and filed for divorce in May of this year. He admitted to cheating on Bunnie during the course of their relationship. But in the aftermath of the divorce, he has been adamant that infidelity had nothing to do with their breakup.
“Nobody cheated on nobody,” he said at a concert last month. “She just did a whole podcast about it. Every word of it is the truth. That will be my best friend forever.”
Bunnie, as Jelly Roll mentioned, did indeed say that on a June 18 episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast.
“Like, this isn't what you guys think this is,” she said. “Nobody cheated on the other person. It's literally just, we served our purpose for each other."