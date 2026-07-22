Jelly Roll's Daughter Talks Singer's Divorce From Bunnie XO: 'No One Cheated'

Jelly Roll’s divorce from Bunnie XO is not happening for the reasons you think it is — at least according to the rapper/singer’s daughter.

Bailee Ann DeFord, 18, took to TikTok Live on Sunday (June 19) to say that people on the outside don’t know the reason for the split. But the teenager was clear that one reason is definitively off the table.

“Nobody cheated, period… He did not cheat. She did not cheat,” she said, in response to a comment asking, “Did anyone cheat?”

“Y’all have no fucking idea what happened. And wait ‘til y’all find out,” she continued. “‘Cause I promise y’all, the view of what y’all have not only of the situation, but their relationship, and the internet in totality, is about to fucking crumble the day that I open my mouth.”

Check out the video below.