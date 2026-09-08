Bernadette Giacomazzo
Latest Stories
Vivica A. Fox Temporarily Exits ‘Young & Restless’ for Michelle Obama-Backed Netflix Film
After a 31-year absence from the soap, Fox’s Dr. Stephanie Simmons returned with a major Winters family twist — and the actress says she’ll be back.
‘Heated Rivalry’ Has Women Looking at Their Husbands Differently — And Some Are Leaving
After watching Shane and Ilya’s vulnerable romance, several women confronted what they felt was missing from their longtime relationships.
Selena Gomez Says Fans Want Her to Look Like She Did in 2016: ‘It’s Not Gonna Happen’
The Rare Beauty founder opens up about aging, embracing natural beauty and why she refuses to stay frozen in her mid-20s.
Arionne Curry Gets a Frosty Welcome in New ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Sneak Peek
Martell Holt’s celebratory dinner turns tense as cast members shade his on-again, off-again partner and question her real estate remarks.
Meghan Markle’s Mom Reportedly Had Three Words for Her Before U.K. Move
Doria Ragland reportedly feared a return to the tabloid pressure Meghan faced as a working royal — but a source says the duchess believes she’s 'stronger now.'
Montrezl Harrell Rips Enes Kanter Freedom Over ‘Corny and Lame’ WNBA Campaign
The former NBA Sixth Man says Freedom and Royce White are making a mockery of themselves—not protecting women’s basketball.
Mary Cosby Returns to ‘RHOSLC’ After Son’s Death: ‘He Would Want Me to Keep Going’
Six months after Robert Jr.’s death, the Bravo star reveals why filming Season 7 became part of her path through grief.
Lenny Kravitz Follows LeBron as Barbie’s Second ‘Kenbassador’ — Tattoos and All
Mattel’s $70 Lenny Kravitz doll channels his Blue Electric Light Tour look, from bronze mesh and locs to a deeply personal tribute to his mom.
Former NBA Star Ron Artest’s Camp Accused of Trying to Score a Free $300 Birthday Cake
Oh Sweet Day! Bake Shop called out the alleged collaboration pitch, citing the imbalance between a small business and the wealthy NBA champion.
LongHorn Steakhouse Responds After Employee Films Roaches Crawling Through Trash-Strewn Kitchen
The Georgia restaurant scored 99 on its latest health inspection—but just three days earlier, violations had dragged its score down to 78.
Kandi Burruss Slams Todd Tucker for Airing Their Sex Life: ‘I Do, I Did, I’m Done!’
The 'RHOA' alum says her ex crossed a line by revealing intimate details from their nearly 12-year marriage in his 'Til Divorce Do Us Part' trailer.
Colin Kaepernick Says NFL Owners Are ‘Openly Colluding’ Against Macklemore
Kaepernick compares Macklemore’s removal to his own collusion grievance against the NFL, arguing that powerful owners can make public dissent professionally costly.
NeNe Leakes Leaves Little to the Imagination in Sheer Luar Menswear at NYFW
The 'RHOA' icon turned Luar’s sheer black set into a skin-forward front-row statement, complete with silver boots and a platinum blond bob.
Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Mom Says Widow ‘Terminated’ Her Relationship With His Daughter
Pamela Warner claims the late actor’s widow cut off contact with 9-year-old MacKenzie as a bitter dispute over his trust and property escalates.
Travis Kelce Named a Victim in $35M Ponzi Scheme That Funded Private Jets and Luxury Living
The Swiftarc Capital operator allegedly hid massive losses while using new investors’ cash to repay earlier clients—and bankroll lavish personal spending.
Dwyane Wade Says He Stopped Laughing at Certain Locker-Room Jokes Before Zaya Came Out
As his family privately navigated Zaya’s identity, Wade began listening differently — and stopped participating in locker-room behavior he once accepted.
Samsung Says Dua Lipa Can’t Claim Trademark Rights Over Her Face, Wants $15M Lawsuit Tossed
The pop star says her Austin City Limits photo appeared on TV packaging without permission, falsely suggesting she endorsed the products.
Six Flags Unveils ‘World’s First’ Thrill Glider as X2 Remains Under Scrutiny
Opening in 2027, Magic Mountain’s face-down hovercycle coaster promises five inversions, 12 airtime moments, and speeds up to 50 mph.