Bernadette Giacomazzo

Joined July 2025 | 4100 posts
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Latest Stories

Vivica A. Fox Steps Away from 'The Young & The Restless' to Film a Michelle Obama-Produced Project

Vivica A. Fox Temporarily Exits ‘Young & Restless’ for Michelle Obama-Backed Netflix Film

After a 31-year absence from the soap, Fox’s Dr. Stephanie Simmons returned with a major Winters family twist — and the actress says she’ll be back.

Bernadette Giacomazzo40 minutes ago
'Heated Rivalry' Being Blamed for Uptick in Divorce

‘Heated Rivalry’ Has Women Looking at Their Husbands Differently — And Some Are Leaving

After watching Shane and Ilya’s vulnerable romance, several women confronted what they felt was missing from their longtime relationships.

Bernadette Giacomazzo1 hour ago
Selena Gomez is Not Here for the Aging Slander: 'It's Not Gonna Happen'

Selena Gomez Says Fans Want Her to Look Like She Did in 2016: ‘It’s Not Gonna Happen’

The Rare Beauty founder opens up about aging, embracing natural beauty and why she refuses to stay frozen in her mid-20s.

Bernadette Giacomazzo2 hours ago
'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' is Off to a Spicy Start

Arionne Curry Gets a Frosty Welcome in New ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Sneak Peek

Martell Holt’s celebratory dinner turns tense as cast members shade his on-again, off-again partner and question her real estate remarks.

Bernadette Giacomazzo2 hours ago
Meghan Markle's Mother, Doria Ragland, Cautioned Her Against Moving Back to the UK

Meghan Markle’s Mom Reportedly Had Three Words for Her Before U.K. Move

Doria Ragland reportedly feared a return to the tabloid pressure Meghan faced as a working royal — but a source says the duchess believes she’s 'stronger now.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo3 hours ago
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Montrezl Harrell Calls Enes Kanter Freedom 'Corny,' Says He's Ruining the WNBA Fandom

Montrezl Harrell Rips Enes Kanter Freedom Over ‘Corny and Lame’ WNBA Campaign

The former NBA Sixth Man says Freedom and Royce White are making a mockery of themselves—not protecting women’s basketball.

Bernadette Giacomazzo3 hours ago
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Mary Cosby Says She's 'Going to be Okay' After Son Robert's Death

Mary Cosby Returns to ‘RHOSLC’ After Son’s Death: ‘He Would Want Me to Keep Going’

Six months after Robert Jr.’s death, the Bravo star reveals why filming Season 7 became part of her path through grief.

Bernadette Giacomazzo4 hours ago
Lenny Kravitz is a 'Kenbassador,' Becomes Only the Second Man in History to Get His Own Barbie Doll

Lenny Kravitz Follows LeBron as Barbie’s Second ‘Kenbassador’ — Tattoos and All

Mattel’s $70 Lenny Kravitz doll channels his Blue Electric Light Tour look, from bronze mesh and locs to a deeply personal tribute to his mom.

Bernadette Giacomazzo5 hours ago
Former NBA Star Ron Artest Under Fire for Wanting Cake for Free

Former NBA Star Ron Artest’s Camp Accused of Trying to Score a Free $300 Birthday Cake

Oh Sweet Day! Bake Shop called out the alleged collaboration pitch, citing the imbalance between a small business and the wealthy NBA champion.

Bernadette Giacomazzo8 hours ago
LongHorn Steakhouse Breaks Silence After Viral Roach Video in Trash-Strewn Kitchen

LongHorn Steakhouse Responds After Employee Films Roaches Crawling Through Trash-Strewn Kitchen

The Georgia restaurant scored 99 on its latest health inspection—but just three days earlier, violations had dragged its score down to 78.

Bernadette Giacomazzo8 hours ago
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Kandi Burruss Slams Todd Tucker's Latest Attempts at Free Publicity

Kandi Burruss Slams Todd Tucker for Airing Their Sex Life: ‘I Do, I Did, I’m Done!’

The 'RHOA' alum says her ex crossed a line by revealing intimate details from their nearly 12-year marriage in his 'Til Divorce Do Us Part' trailer.

Bernadette Giacomazzo8 hours ago
Colin Kaepernick Says the Current Macklemore Controversy Was What He'd Been Saying All Along

Colin Kaepernick Says NFL Owners Are ‘Openly Colluding’ Against Macklemore

Kaepernick compares Macklemore’s removal to his own collusion grievance against the NFL, arguing that powerful owners can make public dissent professionally costly.

Bernadette Giacomazzo8 hours ago
Nene Leakes Lets the Girls Go Free During NYFW

NeNe Leakes Leaves Little to the Imagination in Sheer Luar Menswear at NYFW

The 'RHOA' icon turned Luar’s sheer black set into a skin-forward front-row statement, complete with silver boots and a platinum blond bob.

Bernadette Giacomazzo8 hours ago
Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Mother Says His Widow 'Terminated' Her Relationship with Her Granddaughter

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Mom Says Widow ‘Terminated’ Her Relationship With His Daughter

Pamela Warner claims the late actor’s widow cut off contact with 9-year-old MacKenzie as a bitter dispute over his trust and property escalates.

Bernadette Giacomazzo8 hours ago
Travis Kelce Named as One of Many Victims in a $15M Fraud Scheme

Travis Kelce Named a Victim in $35M Ponzi Scheme That Funded Private Jets and Luxury Living

The Swiftarc Capital operator allegedly hid massive losses while using new investors’ cash to repay earlier clients—and bankroll lavish personal spending.

Bernadette Giacomazzo1 day ago
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Dwyane Wade Created a 'Safe Space' for His Teammate to Talk About Zaya Wade Before She Came Out

Dwyane Wade Says He Stopped Laughing at Certain Locker-Room Jokes Before Zaya Came Out

As his family privately navigated Zaya’s identity, Wade began listening differently — and stopped participating in locker-room behavior he once accepted.

Bernadette Giacomazzo1 day ago
Samsung Asks for Judge to Toss $15M Dua Lipa Copyright Lawsuit

Samsung Says Dua Lipa Can’t Claim Trademark Rights Over Her Face, Wants $15M Lawsuit Tossed

The pop star says her Austin City Limits photo appeared on TV packaging without permission, falsely suggesting she endorsed the products.

Bernadette Giacomazzo1 day ago
Six Flags Magic Mountain Unveils First New Thrill Glider Amid Roller Coaster Controversy

Six Flags Unveils ‘World’s First’ Thrill Glider as X2 Remains Under Scrutiny

Opening in 2027, Magic Mountain’s face-down hovercycle coaster promises five inversions, 12 airtime moments, and speeds up to 50 mph.

Bernadette Giacomazzo1 day ago

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