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Shawn Setaro

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Shawn Setaro is a writer, reporter, and podcaster who primarily covers courts and the legal system. He is the author of the book 'Dummy Boy: Tekashi 6ix9ine and the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods' (Kingston Imperial, 2021) and was the writer and reporter for Complex's podcast series about 6ix9ine, Pop Smoke, and YNW Melly.

Joined May 2016 | 1352 posts
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Latest Stories

Drake performs live on stage during day one of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 11, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival.

Drake Says "Pray for Gaza" in New 'FOMO' Track

The snippet appears about 17 minutes into the hour-long film.

Shawn Setaro2 days ago
Rapper Lil Durk performs onstage during Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration at State Farm Arena on December 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Lil Durk Is Now Fighting Racketeering Charges. Here's Why. (UPDATE)

Just weeks before Durk's murder-for-hire trial was supposed to start, prosecutors added racketeering to the mix. Here's how it happened, and what it means.

Shawn Setaro3 days ago
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 22: Rapper Lil Durk performs during "One Big Party Tour" at Capital One Arena on January 22, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Lil Durk's Murder-for-Hire Trial: Rapper Found Not Guilty on All Counts

During the trial, Durk received public displays of support from MGK and Ye.

Shawn Setaro6 days ago
DECEMBER 14: Jay-Z (L) and musician Justin Timberlake perform on stage at Barclays Center on December 14, 2014 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Justin Timberlake Crashes Jay-Z's Paris Stadium Show For "Holy Grail"

Hov brought out an old friend.

Shawn Setaro7 days ago
Lil Durk.

Lil Durk Jury Notes: What Did They Say?

The jurors in the Chicago rapper's murder-for-hire trial have some questions.

Shawn Setaro7 days ago
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Split image. Left: attorney Brian Steel in a suit and tie. Right: Lil Durk performing with dreadlocks in a puffer jacket.

Lil Durk Trial: Brian Steel Says OTF Jam 'Is Not Human,' Insists He's a 'Serial Killer'

Brian Steel told a Los Angeles federal jury that cooperating witness Kacey "OTF Jam" Hester "is not human" as closing arguments began in the murder-for-hire trial.

Shawn Setaro9 days ago
"Free Durk" shirts are seen during the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! concert at State Farm Arena on January 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Lil Durk Trial Verdict: Why He Might Stay in Jail Even If He's Found Not Guilty

It is a near-certainty that prosecutors will attempt to keep the rapper behind bars, no matter what jurors decide. We explain.

Shawn Setaro9 days ago
Twista and Kanye West during Tom Cruise, Kanye West, Nelly Furtado, Jeremy Piven, Twista and Keyshia Cole Visit MTV's "TRL" - May 3, 2006 at MTV Studios in New York City, New York, United States.

Kanye West at Soldier Field in Chicago, Night 1: Twista Gives Ye Some Speed

One Chi-town legend brought out another.

Shawn Setaro14 days ago
Beyoncé attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.

Beyoncé Releases New Version of "Irreplaceable" Featuring Selena

One Texas queen pays tribute to another.

Shawn Setaro14 days ago
(FILE PHOTO) Musical artist Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell holds a toy figure of himself at a ceremony honoring his hip-hop group RUN-DMC's induction into the Hollywood RockWalk February 25, 2002 at the Guitar Center in Hollywood, California. Mizell was shot and killed inside a Queens, New York studio October 30, 2002, according to a group representive. Police, who say two unidentified men were shot around 7:30 p.m. local time, have confirmed that one man was dead on arrival at a local hospital.

Jam Master Jay Case: Karl Jordan Jr. Faces Appeals Court Over Bail Decision

The man convicted of killing the Run-DMC member — and who then had that conviction overturned — is arguing to be let out on bail.

Shawn Setaro14 days ago
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E.D.I. Mean headshot. he is a long time friend of Tupac, also known as 2Pac.

Tupac Confidant E.D.I. Mean Reacts to Keffe D Verdict: "Closure Happened a Long Time Ago"

Tupac's lifelong friend gives details on his reluctant trip to the witness stand, and what he really thinks about those Cuba rumors.

Shawn Setaro15 days ago
Dame Dash arrives to Stoop Talk on May 17, 2023 in New York City.

Dame Dash's Life Rights to Be Auctioned Off

By the end of October, we'll know who has the rights to make Dame biopics, documentaries, and/or books.

Shawn Setaro16 days ago
Singer Chris Brown performs at FNB stadium on December 14, 2024, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Chris Brown Says He Can't Attend Court Hearing Due to Tour

The trek may be extended through the end of next year, the singer said in a declaration.

Shawn Setaro17 days ago
Kendrick Lamar at the BET Awards 2025 held at the Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Kendrick Lamar Fulfills Birthday Promise to a Very Special Young Fan

The rap legend gave seven-year-old Romell Frazier Jr. — seriously injured in a dog attack earlier this year — a visit with his favorite artist.

Shawn Setaro21 days ago
Stop Snitch'n t-shirt ( DENVER POST PHOTO BY CRAIG F. WALKER)

Is Lil Durk Snitching or Just Mounting a Defense? A Look Into the Rapper’s Murder-for-Hire Trial

Durk's defense strategy appears to involve his lawyers blaming everything on OTF Vonnie. Fans are debating whether that makes him smart, or a different word that starts with "s."

Shawn Setaro21 days ago
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Machine Gun Kelly and Lil Durk perform at Amazon Music Live Concert Series on October 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

MGK Makes Surprise Appearance at Lil Durk's Federal Murder-for-Hire Trial

There was an unexpected person in the overflow room.

Shawn Setaro24 days ago
The Game and Drake

The Game Discusses Earlier Versions of Drake Collab: 'They Weren't Too Kind'

The L.A. rapper talked about previous incarnations of "No Brakes," and said any lyrical changes were made to protect "the coast."

Shawn Setaro24 days ago
Damon Dash attends the 57th NAACP Image Awards Official BET Dinner at Grand Venue on February 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Dame Dash May Soon Have a Biopic That He Doesn't Get Paid From. There's a Reason.

If you see 'Pause: The Dame Dash Story' on your streaming service soon, there's a good chance Dame won't see a dime.

Shawn Setaro27 days ago

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