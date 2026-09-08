Shawn Setaro
Shawn Setaro is a writer, reporter, and podcaster who primarily covers courts and the legal system. He is the author of the book 'Dummy Boy: Tekashi 6ix9ine and the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods' (Kingston Imperial, 2021) and was the writer and reporter for Complex's podcast series about 6ix9ine, Pop Smoke, and YNW Melly.
Latest Stories
Drake Says "Pray for Gaza" in New 'FOMO' Track
The snippet appears about 17 minutes into the hour-long film.
Lil Durk Is Now Fighting Racketeering Charges. Here's Why. (UPDATE)
Just weeks before Durk's murder-for-hire trial was supposed to start, prosecutors added racketeering to the mix. Here's how it happened, and what it means.
Lil Durk's Murder-for-Hire Trial: Rapper Found Not Guilty on All Counts
During the trial, Durk received public displays of support from MGK and Ye.
Justin Timberlake Crashes Jay-Z's Paris Stadium Show For "Holy Grail"
Hov brought out an old friend.
Lil Durk Jury Notes: What Did They Say?
The jurors in the Chicago rapper's murder-for-hire trial have some questions.
Lil Durk Trial: Brian Steel Says OTF Jam 'Is Not Human,' Insists He's a 'Serial Killer'
Brian Steel told a Los Angeles federal jury that cooperating witness Kacey "OTF Jam" Hester "is not human" as closing arguments began in the murder-for-hire trial.
Lil Durk Trial Verdict: Why He Might Stay in Jail Even If He's Found Not Guilty
It is a near-certainty that prosecutors will attempt to keep the rapper behind bars, no matter what jurors decide. We explain.
Kanye West at Soldier Field in Chicago, Night 1: Twista Gives Ye Some Speed
One Chi-town legend brought out another.
Beyoncé Releases New Version of "Irreplaceable" Featuring Selena
One Texas queen pays tribute to another.
Jam Master Jay Case: Karl Jordan Jr. Faces Appeals Court Over Bail Decision
The man convicted of killing the Run-DMC member — and who then had that conviction overturned — is arguing to be let out on bail.
Tupac Confidant E.D.I. Mean Reacts to Keffe D Verdict: "Closure Happened a Long Time Ago"
Tupac's lifelong friend gives details on his reluctant trip to the witness stand, and what he really thinks about those Cuba rumors.
Dame Dash's Life Rights to Be Auctioned Off
By the end of October, we'll know who has the rights to make Dame biopics, documentaries, and/or books.
Chris Brown Says He Can't Attend Court Hearing Due to Tour
The trek may be extended through the end of next year, the singer said in a declaration.
Kendrick Lamar Fulfills Birthday Promise to a Very Special Young Fan
The rap legend gave seven-year-old Romell Frazier Jr. — seriously injured in a dog attack earlier this year — a visit with his favorite artist.
Is Lil Durk Snitching or Just Mounting a Defense? A Look Into the Rapper’s Murder-for-Hire Trial
Durk's defense strategy appears to involve his lawyers blaming everything on OTF Vonnie. Fans are debating whether that makes him smart, or a different word that starts with "s."
MGK Makes Surprise Appearance at Lil Durk's Federal Murder-for-Hire Trial
There was an unexpected person in the overflow room.
The Game Discusses Earlier Versions of Drake Collab: 'They Weren't Too Kind'
The L.A. rapper talked about previous incarnations of "No Brakes," and said any lyrical changes were made to protect "the coast."
Dame Dash May Soon Have a Biopic That He Doesn't Get Paid From. There's a Reason.
If you see 'Pause: The Dame Dash Story' on your streaming service soon, there's a good chance Dame won't see a dime.