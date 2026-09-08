Trey Alston Portrait

Trey Alston

Trey Alston is a writer who loves video games, anime, and underground rap. He was previously on staff at MTV News and Paper Magazine, and has written for Vulture, BET, Vibe Magazine, and Highsnobiety. In his free time, he writes script after script.

Joined December 2017 | 2585 posts
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Latest Stories

Denim Tears

Denim Tears Is Releasing a New Perfume With Comme Des Garçons

The scent, inspired by the smell of Georgia after it rains, comes out on Sept. 18.

Trey Alston2 days ago
Tory Lanez

Tory Lanez Says He's Going on Tour While Behind Bars

Each show is being described as a "listening experience."

Trey Alston2 days ago
Yu-Gi-Oh!

Yugi and Friends Return to Domino City in New Clip For 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' Art Exhibition

The 90-second animation marks the 30th anniversary of Kazuki Takahashi's 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' manga.

Trey Alston2 days ago
Fortnite x Kingdom Hearts

'Fortnite' Recreates 'Kingdom Hearts 2' Opening With Sora, Riku, Kairi and Roxas Skins

The crossover goes live on Sept. 17.

Trey Alston2 days ago
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Travis Scott

Travis Scott Teases His Involvement on 'GTA 6' Soundtrack

Future, Morgan Wallen, and others have also announced their involvement.

Trey Alston2 days ago
Gintama cosplay

Gintama Heads to Roblox for First Time With Black Clover Right Behind It

Tokyo studio WAKA Inc. revealed the licensed Gintama project at the Roblox Developer Conference.

Trey Alston4 days ago
Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren, and Pierce Brosnan

Tom Hardy Hugs Helen Mirren on the 'MobLand' Red Carpet as Pierce Brosnan Waves Off Feud Talk

Season 2 of 'MobLand' premieres on Sept. 18.

Trey Alston4 days ago
21 Savage and Latto

Latto and 21 Savage Step Out Together At The US Open

The couple, who welcomed their first child in May, were photographed side by side in Queens.

Trey Alston5 days ago
BlizzCon 2026.

Blizzard Announces New Animated 'Diablo' Series Coming to Netflix

Blizzard president Johanna Faries announced the project during the opening ceremony of BlizzCon 2026.

Trey Alston5 days ago
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Paul Walker.

Paul Walker Could Return for 'Fast' Sequel in AI Form — But His Daughter Should Decide, Says Brother

Cody Walker said AI could be used to bring Brian O'Conner back for 2028's 'Fast Forever,' but he won't stand in for his the deceased actor again.

Trey Alston5 days ago
Mike McFarland.

Mike McFarland, Voice Actor for 'One Piece' and 'Dragon Ball Z,' Dies at 56

The Funimation and Crunchyroll veteran voiced Master Roshi in 'Dragon Ball Z' and directed English dubs for 'Attack on Titan' and 'Fullmetal Alchemist.'

Trey Alston5 days ago
(L-R) Meek Mill and DJ Akademiks.

Meek Mill Urges Fans to 'Mute' DJ Akademiks After Lil Durk Verdict: 'I'm Tired of His Voice'

The Philly rapper believes Ak's purpose is "to destroy successful Black men from the streets."

Trey Alston5 days ago
Project Pat

18-Year-Old Teen Indicted for 2025 Murder of Project Pat's Son

18-year-old Jermiesia Franklin was only 16 at the time of the crime.

Trey Alston6 days ago
Kodak Black

Kodak Black Walks Free as Orlando Prosecutors Decline to File MDMA Trafficking Charge

The Orange County State Attorney's Office filed a no information notice, citing insufficient evidence to prove possession of contraband in the rapper's May arrest.

Trey Alston6 days ago
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Lil Durk

Lil Durk Ordered to Stay in Jail Despite Being Found Not Guilty on All Charges

The jury came back with its verdict on the third day of deliberations.

Trey Alston6 days ago
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony (L-R): Flesh-N-Bone, Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone and Wish Bone.

Layzie Bone Rejoins Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Onstage, Ending Weeks-Long Public Feud

The reunion closes a week of back-and-forth videos between Layzie and Krayzie Bone over the group's run opening for Wu-Tang Clan's 'Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber' farewell tour.

Trey Alston6 days ago
(L-R) Kid Cudi and Barbie Ferreira.

Kid Cudi Teams Up With Barbie Ferreira for New Horror Flick 'Wrong Number'

The 'Man on the Moon' hitmaker will write, direct, score, and star in the

Trey Alston6 days ago

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