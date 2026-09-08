Trey Alston
Trey Alston is a writer who loves video games, anime, and underground rap. He was previously on staff at MTV News and Paper Magazine, and has written for Vulture, BET, Vibe Magazine, and Highsnobiety. In his free time, he writes script after script.
Latest Stories
Denim Tears Is Releasing a New Perfume With Comme Des Garçons
The scent, inspired by the smell of Georgia after it rains, comes out on Sept. 18.
Tory Lanez Says He's Going on Tour While Behind Bars
Each show is being described as a "listening experience."
Yugi and Friends Return to Domino City in New Clip For 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' Art Exhibition
The 90-second animation marks the 30th anniversary of Kazuki Takahashi's 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' manga.
'Fortnite' Recreates 'Kingdom Hearts 2' Opening With Sora, Riku, Kairi and Roxas Skins
The crossover goes live on Sept. 17.
Space Mercenary Anime Sets Its October Launch With Fresh Trailer and Two New Voices
The series debuts on Oct. 4.
Travis Scott Teases His Involvement on 'GTA 6' Soundtrack
Future, Morgan Wallen, and others have also announced their involvement.
Gintama Heads to Roblox for First Time With Black Clover Right Behind It
Tokyo studio WAKA Inc. revealed the licensed Gintama project at the Roblox Developer Conference.
Tom Hardy Hugs Helen Mirren on the 'MobLand' Red Carpet as Pierce Brosnan Waves Off Feud Talk
Season 2 of 'MobLand' premieres on Sept. 18.
Latto and 21 Savage Step Out Together At The US Open
The couple, who welcomed their first child in May, were photographed side by side in Queens.
Blizzard Announces New Animated 'Diablo' Series Coming to Netflix
Blizzard president Johanna Faries announced the project during the opening ceremony of BlizzCon 2026.
Paul Walker Could Return for 'Fast' Sequel in AI Form — But His Daughter Should Decide, Says Brother
Cody Walker said AI could be used to bring Brian O'Conner back for 2028's 'Fast Forever,' but he won't stand in for his the deceased actor again.
Mike McFarland, Voice Actor for 'One Piece' and 'Dragon Ball Z,' Dies at 56
The Funimation and Crunchyroll veteran voiced Master Roshi in 'Dragon Ball Z' and directed English dubs for 'Attack on Titan' and 'Fullmetal Alchemist.'
Meek Mill Urges Fans to 'Mute' DJ Akademiks After Lil Durk Verdict: 'I'm Tired of His Voice'
The Philly rapper believes Ak's purpose is "to destroy successful Black men from the streets."
18-Year-Old Teen Indicted for 2025 Murder of Project Pat's Son
18-year-old Jermiesia Franklin was only 16 at the time of the crime.
Kodak Black Walks Free as Orlando Prosecutors Decline to File MDMA Trafficking Charge
The Orange County State Attorney's Office filed a no information notice, citing insufficient evidence to prove possession of contraband in the rapper's May arrest.
Lil Durk Ordered to Stay in Jail Despite Being Found Not Guilty on All Charges
The jury came back with its verdict on the third day of deliberations.
Layzie Bone Rejoins Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Onstage, Ending Weeks-Long Public Feud
The reunion closes a week of back-and-forth videos between Layzie and Krayzie Bone over the group's run opening for Wu-Tang Clan's 'Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber' farewell tour.
Kid Cudi Teams Up With Barbie Ferreira for New Horror Flick 'Wrong Number'
The 'Man on the Moon' hitmaker will write, direct, score, and star in the