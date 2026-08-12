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'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Faces $20K Website Ultimatum in Messy Divorce

From a $20K site ultimatum to accusations over money taken from her son’s account, Hirschi’s new filings paint a far messier picture of her divorce from Todd Bridges than previously thought.

'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets $20K Divorce Ultimatum from Estranged Wife
Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Todd Bridges’ estranged wife Bettijo B. Hirschi wants him to either pay $20,720 to take over his RealToddBridges.com site, keep her company on under a profit-sharing deal, or have the site permanently deleted, with 30 days to decide after their divorce is final.
  • Hirschi is also seeking nearly $9,200 to cover half of a joint credit card she says she paid off and wants $4,375.01 returned to her minor son’s account after it was allegedly used to pay one of Bridges’ old California tax bills.
  • Despite the new money disputes, she’s asking the court to enforce their prenup so each keeps their own home and car with no spousal support, as filings show Bridges is semi-retired and reportedly earns about $700 a month.

Todd Bridges’ divorce from Bettijo B. Hirschi has a new sticking point: the Diff'rent Strokes star needs to decide what happens to his official website—and one of his options comes with a bill topping $20,000.

According to new court documents obtained by TMZ, Hirschi says her company created and managed RealToddBridges.com during their marriage, work she values at $20,720. She is asking Bridges to decide about the site within 30 days of their divorce becoming final.

Hirschi has proposed three options. Bridges can pay $20,720 and assume control of the website, allow her company to continue managing it under a profit-sharing arrangement, or have the site permanently deleted. If Bridges sticks with Hirschi's company, she would waive the $20,720 charge. Under that proposal, her company would collect the first $4,000 in annual net profits before anything above that amount is divided evenly between the former couple.

The website isn't the only money issue Hirschi wants resolved. She claims she paid off a joint credit card and is seeking $9,187.94 from Bridges as reimbursement for his half of the balance. Hirschi also alleges that $4,375.01 was taken from an account belonging to her minor son to pay an old California tax obligation for Bridges. She wants that money returned to the account.

At the same time, Hirschi is asking the court to enforce the couple's prenuptial agreement, with each party keeping their respective homes and vehicles. She also does not want either side to receive spousal support.

The financial claims add another layer to a divorce that previously appeared relatively straightforward. When Bridges filed for dissolution in Maricopa County, Arizona, on March 31, court documents indicated that the marriage was “irretrievably broken.” The filing stated that the couple had no community property or debts to divide and that neither was requesting spousal support. Bridges and Hirschi were also representing themselves.

Separate court records had already offered a rare look at the former Diff'rent Strokes actor's finances. During Hirschi's previous support dispute with her first husband, Heath Hirschi, she testified in October 2025 that Bridges was semi-retired and earned roughly $700 per month.

“My husband is semi-retired, so he doesn’t have a very stable income,” Hirschi told the court. Asked to specify what Bridges earned, she said, “He makes, like, $700 or something a month, around there, that we rely on.” She also said she handled the mortgage and most household bills while Bridges contributed money from occasional contract work.

Bridges and Hirschi married in September 2022 after meeting earlier that year through a dating app connection. They later blended their families and launched the DANG! podcast together in 2024.

In January, Bridges announced that their three-year marriage was ending. “After much prayer and reflection, my spouse and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” he said at the time.

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