Bunnie Xo Reportedly Goes 'Full-Blown Hollywood' After Jelly Roll Divorce

Despite the quick, confidential split, Bunnie and Jelly Roll insist there was no cheating, still call each other best friends, and plan to have a baby via IVF while she publicly embraces a "healing era" and brushes off speculation about her love life.

She’s focused on expanding her business and developing an unscripted show that could follow her and close friends living on a shared compound, calling her current mindset "go-go-go."

Fresh off finalizing her divorce from Jelly Roll, Bunnie Xo is in Los Angeles taking meetings with producers, agents, and production companies as she pursues a "full-blown Hollywood" reality TV series.

Bunnie Xo isn't spending her post-divorce life lying low. Instead, she's making a play for Hollywood. Just weeks after finalizing her split from Jelly Roll, the Dumb Blonde host is reportedly taking meetings across Los Angeles as she pursues a reality TV series. According to People, Bunnie has been meeting with producers, talent agencies and production companies while developing a potential unscripted project. "She's in Los Angeles meeting with producers for her potential reality show," the outlet said. "She's taking a ton of meetings. She's meeting with agents, TV agents, and production companies. So she's going full-blown Hollywood."

The source added that Bunnie has remained relentlessly focused on expanding her business, describing her current mindset as "go-go-go." The move isn't exactly coming out of nowhere. Before deleting a podcast episode about her divorce, Bunnie hinted that multiple projects were already in development, including a reality show documenting life on a shared compound with her close friends. "We got big things happening," she said. "We might be doing a TV show of us moving into the compound and how everything's going to work with that. So stay tuned." The TV buzz arrives after one of the busiest—and most public—months of Bunnie's career. Since announcing that she and Jelly Roll had finalized their divorce, she's opened up about everything from the emotional toll of IVF to online body-shaming during fertility treatments. She's also shared glimpses of cosmetic surgery, a new Rolls-Royce, and what she's dubbed her "healing era."