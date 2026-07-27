Gary Owen Reunites with His Ex-Wife Kenya Duke for the First Time in Six Years

Owen, who has since remarried and welcomed twin sons, and Duke, who has built a podcast and business platform, have both recently reflected on their past, with Owen noting that despite "the craziness of the last five years," they shared "a lot of good times together."

The reunion follows a highly public 2021 divorce marked by financial disputes, infidelity allegations, and Owen’s estrangement from his children for over three years, which he has called his "greatest failure" while accepting that he was seen as "the villain" for leaving.

Gary Owen and Kenya Duke reunited for the first time in six years for a family moment with their son Austin, who shared photos of them together and captioned it, "Got my parents back together for the first time in 6 years. God is good."

Six years after their relationship unraveled in one of comedy's most talked-about divorces, Gary Owen and Kenya Duke have reunited—this time for a family moment centered on their son, Austin. The unexpected reunion surfaced on Instagram after Austin posted photos of himself standing alongside both parents, marking what he described as the first time they had been together in six years. "Got my parents back together for the first time in 6 years. God is good," he wrote in the caption.

Owen also acknowledged the moment in the comments, writing, "It was nice hanging out and catching up." The gathering carries added significance given how publicly the family's relationships fractured following Owen and Duke's 2021 divorce. Married for nearly 18 years after tying the knot in 2003, the pair raised three children together—Austin, Kennedy, and Kenya's son Emilio, whom Owen helped raise. Their marriage often became material for Owen's stand-up routines, and the family also appeared together on The Gary Owen Show and Celebrity Wife Swap. Before launching her own podcast, Duke also played a major role behind the scenes, helping manage business operations throughout Owen's comedy career. The divorce quickly became contentious after Duke filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences. Financial disputes, allegations of infidelity and courtroom battles played out publicly, with Duke seeking $44,000 per month in spousal support before the case was ultimately resolved through a private settlement.

Owen later admitted to "indiscretions" during the marriage while disputing some of the claims made against him, and he also revealed that the couple's lack of intimacy contributed to the breakdown of their relationship, saying they had been intimate only three times during the final six years of their marriage. As the divorce played out, Owen also acknowledged that the fallout extended well beyond the courtroom. Speaking on Club Shay Shay, he described becoming estranged from his children for more than three years, calling the situation his "greatest failure." Rather than blaming Duke, he accepted responsibility for the fractured relationships, saying, "I was the villain because I was the one that left." Duke later pushed back publicly, arguing that Owen had repeatedly ignored their children's boundaries by continuing to discuss private family matters in interviews. The reunion comes just weeks after Owen reflected on their shared history in an Instagram post of his own. Looking back on the years surrounding their split, he acknowledged the turbulence but emphasized that their relationship wasn't defined solely by its ending. "Despite the craziness of the last five years," Owen wrote, "we did have a lot of good times together."

Since the divorce, Owen has remarried Brianna Johnson, and the couple now share twin sons, while Duke has expanded her career through podcasting and business-focused content inspired by lessons learned during and after the divorce.