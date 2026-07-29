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Kristy Sarah, Desmond Scott Finalize Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Court records show the social media stars reached a settlement.

Kristy Sarah and Desmond Scott
Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Social media personalities Kristy Sarah and Desmond Scott have officially ended their marriage, with their divorce now finalized months after the couple announced their split.

According to court records, the former couple reached a settlement resolving issues related to property division, child custody, and financial support, clearing the way for the divorce to be finalized after more than a decade of marriage.

Kristy filed for divorce in January, citing infidelity as the reason for ending the relationship.

Following the filing, Desmond publicly addressed the breakup and said he had previously told Kristy he wanted to separate after making decisions he was "not proud of." While he acknowledged wrongdoing, he did not provide additional details about what led to the end of their marriage.

The pair, who built a massive online following through family-focused content and viral videos, had been married for 11 years before calling it quits.

In the months following the divorce filing, Desmond made headlines after he was filmed kissing model Marissa Springer. He was also later linked romantically to Dana Tran, the mother of one of Sean "Diddy" Combs' children, though Desmond never publicly confirmed either relationship.

Kristy has remained largely focused on her family and content creation since filing for divorce, while Desmond has continued sharing updates with followers on social media.

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