'90 Day Fiancé' Star Thais Ramone Says Patrick Mendes' Cheating Claim Was Filed ‘In Error’

Attorney Carmen Marisol told TMZ that a motion filed earlier this week included factual allegations that should not have appeared in the document. According to Marisol, Mendes’ legal team acknowledged the statements “were included in error,” and both sides agreed that the motion would be stricken from the record.

90 Day Fiancé star Thais Ramone is pushing back against estranged husband Patrick Mendes’ allegation that she cheated during their marriage—but her response is coming through the legal process rather than a public denial. According to Ramone’s attorney, a court filing that included allegations of marital misconduct contained inaccurate information and is now being withdrawn.

The development comes one day after TMZ reported that Mendes alleged in court documents that he discovered Ramone was having an affair around April 11, 2026. Mendes claimed that after learning of the alleged relationship, Ramone demanded that he leave their marital home. He said he moved out on May 6.

Ramone’s legal team is now making clear that those allegations are no longer part of that particular filing. The clarification comes as the former couple continues to negotiate custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Aleesi. Marisol said Ramone and Mendes appeared in court and agreed to use the Family Mediation Center's services to resolve their custody dispute outside a contested hearing. Their scheduled court appearance was subsequently vacated.

The custody positions have also shifted since Mendes first filed for divorce. He initially requested sole legal and physical custody of Aleesi before later asking the court for joint legal and physical custody. Ramone previously assembled a legal team that includes Marisol and immigration attorney Kathleen Martinez, who said in June that Ramone’s rights would be “vigorously” defended throughout the proceedings.

Ramone’s manager, Dominique Enchinton, told TMZ that the TLC personality remains focused on her daughter and does not want to conduct a public fight over private family matters. Still, Enchinton said Ramone “won’t allow false or defamatory statements to go unanswered,” adding that she could pursue legal options if inaccurate claims continue to circulate publicly.

The latest dispute follows months of legal turmoil between the 90 Day Fiancé stars. Ramone was arrested in May after Mendes accused her of slapping him during a domestic dispute.