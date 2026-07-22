Brittany Renner Says She Moved to Mississippi to Financially Rebuild After Leaving a 'Bozo'

Brittany Renner is back in her home state, and she’s talking about why.

During a livestream on Kick earlier this month, the native of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, broke down the reason that she returned to the Biloxi Bay.

"I was in LA and was dating a bozo, moved to Atlanta with him, and then left the bozo because he was a bozo, and moved back to Mississippi. So that's kind of where I've been,” she shared.

Renner was most recently known to have been dating filmmaker Rashad Scroggins at the beginning of 2026, during the time she was living in Atlanta.

But on the livestream, she hinted at the reasons the relationship ended, saying that “people don’t wake up and stop loving people.”