Brittany Renner Says She Moved to Mississippi to Financially Rebuild After Leaving a 'Bozo'

Brittany Renner is back in her home state, and she’s talking about why.
During a livestream on Kick earlier this month, the native of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, broke down the reason that she returned to the Biloxi Bay.
"I was in LA and was dating a bozo, moved to Atlanta with him, and then left the bozo because he was a bozo, and moved back to Mississippi. So that's kind of where I've been,” she shared.
Renner was most recently known to have been dating filmmaker Rashad Scroggins at the beginning of 2026, during the time she was living in Atlanta.
But on the livestream, she hinted at the reasons the relationship ended, saying that “people don’t wake up and stop loving people.”
“If I'm so head over heels in love with people and I care about them, I have a baby for them, or they beat in every chamber of my heart and all of a sudden … What’d you think happened?” she said. “My devotion runs so deep that once you show me what it is, I'm gonna show you what it ain't and what it will never be again.”
She said, however, she wants to be back on the West Coast.
“My goal is to move back to LA, of course,” she said. “It’s been so hard rebuilding my life financially. It’s like I have double the responsibility, not really having the help.”
Prior to dating Scroggins, Renner was married to rapper Kevin Gates for 52 days in 2025. Four years before that, she had a son with Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington, with whom she fought for child support before leaving California.
“[Washington] hasn't seen his son since May 7, 2025,” she said in February. “If my child's father doesn't want to be around and all you're good for is money, well then give me more of it. Give us more of it, so at least we can have a good life since you're not going to be involved.”