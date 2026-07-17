Mark Ferrell Responds as Creditor Targets Ex-Wife Kelli Potter Over $217K Debt

The fallout from Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kelli Potter's six-figure debt just got another twist. After creditors began pursuing her bank accounts to collect on a judgment tied to Nana's Chicken-N-Waffles, her ex-husband, Mark Ferrell, is now speaking out, saying reports linking him to the debt don't match the court record. In an emailed statement released through The Brand Development Group, Ferrell’s representatives claimed he was never a defendant in ARF Financial’s lawsuit and said he has no legal responsibility for the judgment. "Recent coverage of Ms. Kelli Potter's outstanding debt to ARF Financial has implied that her ex-husband, Mr. Mark Ferrell, bears responsibility for the judgment entered against her and Nana's Chicken-N-Waffles LLC. The record does not support that claim," the statement read in part, per The Jasmine Brand.

The statement also claims the lawsuit named only Potter and Nana's Chicken-N-Waffles LLC, alleging both failed to respond before a default judgment was entered. "Mr. Ferrell was not named as a defendant in the ARF Financial action. The lawsuit was brought against Ms. Potter and Nana's Chicken-N-Waffles LLC, both of which failed to respond, resulting in a default judgment," the statement continued. However, a public docket for Los Angeles County Superior Court case No. 23BBCV01279 appears to list Chuvalo Mark Ferrell, Kelli A. Potter-Ferrel and Nana’s Chicken-N-Waffles LLC as defendants, and says a March 2024 default judgment was entered against all three. The response comes after court records first obtained by TMZ showed ARF Financial won a default judgment against Potter and her restaurant for $217,370.21 in principal damages, plus $4,723.70 in attorney's fees, court costs, and post-judgment interest. The outlet later reported that the lender has begun issuing subpoenas to banks to identify accounts that could be seized to satisfy the judgment. Potter's camp has maintained that the loan predates the former couple's divorce. A representative previously told TMZ the debt originated from a business loan the pair obtained while married, arguing Potter raised the issue during the divorce proceedings and contended Mark Ferrell should be responsible. According to TMZ, he denied that claim. The representative also stated, "We are confident that this legal matter will be rightfully resolved, but as of now, [Kelli] hasn't been officially served."

The legal drama arrives during a high-profile stretch for Potter, whose expansion of Nana's Chicken-N-Waffles and Season 16 run on RHOA have kept her in the spotlight. In an interview surrounding the opening of the restaurant's second Georgia location, Potter said she remained focused on growing the business, calling its expansion "the best thing ever."