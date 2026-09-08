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Karla Rodriguez

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Joined December 2020 | 375 posts
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Latest Stories

A person leans against lockers in a hallway, looking at their phone. The image has a glitch effect.

The Best Movies to Watch on Netflix Right Now

Spending a night in? Here are our top picks for the best movies you can watch on Netflix right now.

Karla Rodriguez377 days ago
Miles Morales stares up at the camera.

The 20 Best Movies To Watch On Netflix Right Now

The popular streaming platform has a lot of good stuff, so we boiled it down to some of the greatest watches for your convenience this August 2024

Karla Rodriguez776 days ago
Man in dark casual jacket stands before a backdrop with text "The Vince Staples Show" and Netflix logos

Vince Staples Says Donald Glover Helped Him While Making 'The Vince Staples Show'

The rapper tells Complex his new Netflix show, which took 10 years to make, was inspired by Glover's 'Atlanta,' 'Barry,' and Roy Andersson.

Karla Rodriguez944 days ago

From Flings To Rings To Divorces: A Full Timeline of Jennifer Lopez's Relationships

From Diddy to Drake to Ben Affleck, here is a look back at everyone the actress has dated.

Karla Rodriguez945 days ago

Jennifer Lopez on Why Ben Affleck Isn’t in Her ‘This Is Me...Now’ Film, Plus Exclusive Clip

"When you love somebody in that way, they're always with you. They always are a presence in your life, no matter what you go through," Lopez tells Complex about her husband.

Karla Rodriguez945 days ago
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The Top 30 Netflix Original Shows Of All Time, Ranked

From 'House of Cards' to 'Stranger Things,' we've ranked the 30 best original series in Netflix's history.

Karla Rodriguez947 days ago

Mekai Curtis on Unique's 'Vengeful' 'Raising Kanan' Return, and the Award Show Snubs: 'Nobody's Tripping'

Complex sat down with Mekai Curtis to talk about his character's growth, the Season 3 finale and how he feels about the show being snubbed by award shows.

Karla Rodriguez948 days ago

Joey Badass’s Dad Canceled Starz Subscription After His Character Died in ‘Raising Kanan’

Complex caught up with the rapper-turned-actor about Unique's return to ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan' in that explosive Season 3 finale surprise.

Karla Rodriguez951 days ago

Exclusive: Mike Epps Shares Hilarious Trailer for His ‘Ready to Sell Out’ Netflix Special

The comedian returns to Netflix for his fourth comedy stand-up with the streamer, dropping on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Karla Rodriguez954 days ago

‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Creator Thought Donald Glover and Maya Erksine’s Arguments on Set Were Real

Francesca Sloane tells Complex that the actors' portrayals of John and Jane Smith were so convincing, she thought they were mad at each other in real life.

Karla Rodriguez958 days ago
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All the Ways the 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' Series Is Nothing Like the Movie

The Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane–created series might be based on the 2005 film, but the show offers new and refreshing twists.

Karla Rodriguez960 days ago

Ty Dolla $Ign Makes His ‘Raising Kanan’ Debut in This Exclusive Clip

The singer joins Season 3 of the STARZ's hit series as Clarence, Ronnie's trusted right hand man.

Karla Rodriguez960 days ago
Two images: Left, Megan Thee Stallion in a purple outfit; Right, Nicki Minaj performing with a microphone in a sparkling dress.

From "Hot Girl Summer" to "Big Foot:" Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion's Feud, Explained

Nicki and Megan went from collaborating on a song to dissing each other on records. Here is a full breakdown of what happened between the two rappers.

Karla Rodriguez961 days ago

How Netflix's 'Griselda' Might Change People's Perception of Sofia Vergara

After years of comedy work, the Colombian actor took on the role of playing Griselda Blanco in Netflix's latest drama.

Karla Rodriguez965 days ago

Going Viral: Prayag Mishra's Dreams of Being A Professional Yapper Made Him a TikTok Sensation

Complex caught up with Prayag Mishra and we detailed his journey from sleeping on his friend's couch to getting 5 million followers on TikTok.

Karla Rodriguez966 days ago
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Everything We Know About Netflix's 'The Vince Staples Show'

There aren't many details about Netflix's<i> 'The Vince Staples Show'</i> yet<i>, </i>but here is everything we know about the show, so far.

Karla Rodriguez973 days ago

Hit or Miss? The 75th Emmys Awards Were All Hits, No Misses

'The Bear' and 'Beef' win big at the 2023 Emmy Awards, while Quinta Brunson and Ayo Edebiri made history with their wins.

Karla Rodriguez975 days ago

LaKeith Stanfield Earns a Spot in Heaven With ‘The Book of Clarence’

The Oscar nominee proved yet again that he has what it takes to be one of Hollywood's most versatile leading men.

Karla Rodriguez979 days ago

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