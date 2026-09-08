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The Best Movies to Watch on Netflix Right Now
Spending a night in? Here are our top picks for the best movies you can watch on Netflix right now.
The 20 Best Movies To Watch On Netflix Right Now
The popular streaming platform has a lot of good stuff, so we boiled it down to some of the greatest watches for your convenience this August 2024
Vince Staples Says Donald Glover Helped Him While Making 'The Vince Staples Show'
The rapper tells Complex his new Netflix show, which took 10 years to make, was inspired by Glover's 'Atlanta,' 'Barry,' and Roy Andersson.
From Flings To Rings To Divorces: A Full Timeline of Jennifer Lopez's Relationships
From Diddy to Drake to Ben Affleck, here is a look back at everyone the actress has dated.
Jennifer Lopez on Why Ben Affleck Isn’t in Her ‘This Is Me...Now’ Film, Plus Exclusive Clip
"When you love somebody in that way, they're always with you. They always are a presence in your life, no matter what you go through," Lopez tells Complex about her husband.
The Top 30 Netflix Original Shows Of All Time, Ranked
From 'House of Cards' to 'Stranger Things,' we've ranked the 30 best original series in Netflix's history.
Mekai Curtis on Unique's 'Vengeful' 'Raising Kanan' Return, and the Award Show Snubs: 'Nobody's Tripping'
Complex sat down with Mekai Curtis to talk about his character's growth, the Season 3 finale and how he feels about the show being snubbed by award shows.
Joey Badass’s Dad Canceled Starz Subscription After His Character Died in ‘Raising Kanan’
Complex caught up with the rapper-turned-actor about Unique's return to ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan' in that explosive Season 3 finale surprise.
Exclusive: Mike Epps Shares Hilarious Trailer for His ‘Ready to Sell Out’ Netflix Special
The comedian returns to Netflix for his fourth comedy stand-up with the streamer, dropping on Tuesday, Feb. 20.
‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Creator Thought Donald Glover and Maya Erksine’s Arguments on Set Were Real
Francesca Sloane tells Complex that the actors' portrayals of John and Jane Smith were so convincing, she thought they were mad at each other in real life.
All the Ways the 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' Series Is Nothing Like the Movie
The Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane–created series might be based on the 2005 film, but the show offers new and refreshing twists.
Ty Dolla $Ign Makes His ‘Raising Kanan’ Debut in This Exclusive Clip
The singer joins Season 3 of the STARZ's hit series as Clarence, Ronnie's trusted right hand man.
From "Hot Girl Summer" to "Big Foot:" Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion's Feud, Explained
Nicki and Megan went from collaborating on a song to dissing each other on records. Here is a full breakdown of what happened between the two rappers.
How Netflix's 'Griselda' Might Change People's Perception of Sofia Vergara
After years of comedy work, the Colombian actor took on the role of playing Griselda Blanco in Netflix's latest drama.
Going Viral: Prayag Mishra's Dreams of Being A Professional Yapper Made Him a TikTok Sensation
Complex caught up with Prayag Mishra and we detailed his journey from sleeping on his friend's couch to getting 5 million followers on TikTok.
Everything We Know About Netflix's 'The Vince Staples Show'
There aren't many details about Netflix's<i> 'The Vince Staples Show'</i> yet<i>, </i>but here is everything we know about the show, so far.
Hit or Miss? The 75th Emmys Awards Were All Hits, No Misses
'The Bear' and 'Beef' win big at the 2023 Emmy Awards, while Quinta Brunson and Ayo Edebiri made history with their wins.
LaKeith Stanfield Earns a Spot in Heaven With ‘The Book of Clarence’
The Oscar nominee proved yet again that he has what it takes to be one of Hollywood's most versatile leading men.