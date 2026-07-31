Brittney Griner Files for Divorce From Wife Cherelle, Calls Relationship 'Irretrievably Broken'

Brittney Griner has filed for divorce from wife Cherelle, marking the end of their eight year marriage.

According to court records seen by Complex, the WNBA star filed the documents in Fulton County, GA, on Thursday (July 30). The couple have reportedly been separated since July 24, 2026.

According to the divorce petition, Brittney called the pair's relationship "irretrievably broken," which means there's no hope of reconciliation between the two.

The couple share a 2-year-old son, Bash, who was born in July 2024. According to the filing, Brittney is seeking joint physical custody on "a temporary and permanent basis." She would also like child support awarded and "determined in conformity with the Georgia Child Support Guidelines."

As far as assets go, the filing asks that the former couple, who met when they were students at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, be awarded an equitable division of all marital assets, both real and personal, tangible and intangible.