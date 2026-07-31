Brittney Griner Files for Divorce From Wife Cherelle, Calls Relationship 'Irretrievably Broken'

Key Takeaways
- Brittney Griner has filed for divorce from wife Cherelle in Fulton County, Georgia, calling their eight-year marriage "irretrievably broken" after separating on July 24, 2026.
- Griner is seeking joint physical custody of their 2-year-old son Bash, child support in line with Georgia guidelines, and an equitable split of all marital assets.
- Cherelle, an attorney who was central in advocating for Griner’s release from a Russian prison in 2022, had supported the WNBA star through her high-profile detention and nine-year sentence over cannabis oil vape cartridges.
Brittney Griner has filed for divorce from wife Cherelle, marking the end of their eight year marriage.
According to court records seen by Complex, the WNBA star filed the documents in Fulton County, GA, on Thursday (July 30). The couple have reportedly been separated since July 24, 2026.
According to the divorce petition, Brittney called the pair's relationship "irretrievably broken," which means there's no hope of reconciliation between the two.
The couple share a 2-year-old son, Bash, who was born in July 2024. According to the filing, Brittney is seeking joint physical custody on "a temporary and permanent basis." She would also like child support awarded and "determined in conformity with the Georgia Child Support Guidelines."
As far as assets go, the filing asks that the former couple, who met when they were students at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, be awarded an equitable division of all marital assets, both real and personal, tangible and intangible.
Cherelle, an attorney, played a huge role in advocating for Brittney's release from a Russian prison in late 2022. The WNBA player was detained in February 2022 after authorities found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her bag.
She was charged with smuggling "narcotic drugs" into the country, where marijuana is illegal. Six months later, she was served with a nine-year prison sentence, but was freed in December 2022.