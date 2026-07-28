Bunnie Xo Breaks Silence on Jelly Roll’s Daughter’s TikTok: ‘Love My Baby Forever’

Despite finalizing their divorce, the pair still plan to pursue IVF and co-parent a child, as Bunnie opens up about losing four embryos, IVF-related weight gain, and being body-shamed online.

She and Jelly Roll continue to insist “nobody cheated,” with Bunnie tracing the split back to a Mother’s Day argument while still calling him her best friend and emphasizing they remain close.

Bunnie Xo dismissed new divorce rumors sparked by Jelly Roll’s daughter Bailee Ann’s cryptic TikTok, saying there was “nothing to clear up” and stressing she’ll “love my baby forever.”

Jelly Roll has delivered the same message from the stage. "Nobody cheated on nobody," he told concertgoers after the breakup became public. "Every word of it is the truth." Bunnie has been equally transparent on Dumb Blonde, revealing that a Mother's Day argument ultimately led to the divorce. Even so, she has repeatedly described Jelly Roll as "my best friend" and insisted the relationship simply reached a different chapter. "We're going to co-parent together. J is my best friend," she said. "This isn't what you guys think this is. It's literally just that we served our purpose for each other." That next chapter is expected to include something many fans never saw coming: a baby. Despite ending their marriage, Bunnie has said the two still plan to move forward with IVF and raise a child together.