Bunnie Xo Breaks Silence on Jelly Roll’s Daughter’s TikTok: ‘Love My Baby Forever’

Key Takeaways
- Bunnie Xo dismissed new divorce rumors sparked by Jelly Roll’s daughter Bailee Ann’s cryptic TikTok, saying there was “nothing to clear up” and stressing she’ll “love my baby forever.”
- She and Jelly Roll continue to insist “nobody cheated,” with Bunnie tracing the split back to a Mother’s Day argument while still calling him her best friend and emphasizing they remain close.
- Despite finalizing their divorce, the pair still plan to pursue IVF and co-parent a child, as Bunnie opens up about losing four embryos, IVF-related weight gain, and being body-shamed online.
Bunnie Xo is shutting down a fresh round of divorce speculation after Jelly Roll's daughter, Bailee Ann, sent social media into detective mode with a cryptic TikTok livestream.
According to USA Today, the online chatter started when the 18-year-old hinted that the public doesn't know the real reason her father and Bunnie ended their marriage. "Wait til y'all find out," Bailee told viewers before quickly pumping the brakes. She later clarified that "nobody cheated" and added, "I don't want to talk about it."
That was enough to send fans searching for hidden meaning—but Bunnie wasn't having it.
Responding in the comments of a TikTok video days later, the Dumb Blonde host brushed off the growing speculation. "Nothing to clear up," she wrote. "She didn't say anything lol ppl just wanna run with a narrative."
She also made it clear there was no rift with Bailee, adding, "Love my baby forever."
It's the latest attempt by Bunnie to keep the conversation from drifting away from the story she's been telling since she and Jelly Roll confirmed their split. Although Jelly Roll quietly filed for divorce in May and finalized it in July, they've consistently rejected the rumors that have followed every headline—from cheating allegations to questions about new relationships.
When internet sleuths falsely linked Bunnie to Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger, she immediately shut it down.
Then, after she was spotted kissing Calabasas Confidential star Dylan Wolf at Goodnight Nashville—Jelly Roll's own bar—the reality star insisted he had "love for the both of them," while Bunnie continued to emphasize that she and her ex remain close.
Jelly Roll has delivered the same message from the stage.
"Nobody cheated on nobody," he told concertgoers after the breakup became public. "Every word of it is the truth."
Bunnie has been equally transparent on Dumb Blonde, revealing that a Mother's Day argument ultimately led to the divorce. Even so, she has repeatedly described Jelly Roll as "my best friend" and insisted the relationship simply reached a different chapter.
"We're going to co-parent together. J is my best friend," she said. "This isn't what you guys think this is. It's literally just that we served our purpose for each other."
That next chapter is expected to include something many fans never saw coming: a baby. Despite ending their marriage, Bunnie has said the two still plan to move forward with IVF and raise a child together.
She's also spoken candidly about the emotional and physical toll of fertility treatments, revealing that they lost four embryos and that the process "wrecked" her emotionally.
More recently, she recalled being body-shamed online after IVF-related weight gain, saying, "People just have no respect."