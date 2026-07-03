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Lil Wayne performing on stage, wearing a gray beanie, sunglasses, and a jacket, holding a microphone.
Music

Lil Wayne Ends Speculation He Got Engaged to 23-Year-Old, Confirms He’s Single: ‘Sucks'

Earlier this year, it was reported that Lil Wayne got engaged to 23-year-old Madison Cannon.

Joe Price12 days ago
Frankie Muniz in a blue blazer and wife Paige Price in a black dress pose together against a blue backdrop.
Pop Culture

Frankie Muniz and Paige Price Announce Split After 10 Years: ‘Closing One Chapter With Gratitude’

The couple shared a joint statement explaining their decision and how they plan to move forward together for their five-year-old son.

Alex Ocho16 days ago
2024 Stanley Cup Final - Game One
Pop Culture

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Reportedly Split After Nearly Three Years Together

Sources confirm the breakup was amicable and the two remain close friends.

Jade Gomez39 days ago

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