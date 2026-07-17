‘Married to Medicine’ Star Lia Jones Claims Ex-Husband Tried to Have Her Killed

Jones filed for a domestic violence restraining order on Monday, July 13, according to documents obtained by TMZ . She claims a neighbor told her that Dias asked “what would it cost to get rid of [her]” and said he could obtain a “clean gun.” Jones also alleged that her ex is “actively looking and recruiting to have it done.”

Former Married to Medicine: Los Angeles star Lia Jones says her ex-husband, Dr. Colin Dias, tried to recruit a neighbor to kill her. Dr. Dias has flatly denied the allegation as the exes prepare for another round in court.

The court did not grant Jones immediate protection. Instead, a judge ruled that her secondhand claims required a formal hearing, now scheduled for August 5. Jones also pointed to an alleged history of domestic violence, claiming she previously received a restraining order after Dias struck her with a belt and dragged her by the hair. She argued that his feelings toward her have “shifted to control and obsession” and that he has the “means and desire” to arrange her murder.

Dias’ attorney, Robert Eisfelder, pushed back hard. In a statement to TMZ, Eisfelder said his client denies Jones’ claims and accused her of leaving out the former couple’s extensive legal history. He noted that Dias currently has sole legal and physical custody of their two minor children, who he said have been “thriving” in their father’s care. Jones has monitored visitation and is seeking to change the custody arrangement at a July 28 hearing.

Jones joined Married to Medicine: Los Angeles in 2020 under her married name, Lia Dias. Rather than fitting neatly into the show’s “doctor’s wife” mold, she arrived as a beauty entrepreneur behind The Girl Cave LA and Hype Hair Magazine. Her friendship with Dr. Imani Walker, sharp clashes with Shanique Drummond, and Dr. Dias’ limited on-camera presence helped make her a central figure during the show’s second and final season.

The couple finalized their divorce in 2023 after dueling allegations of abuse. Dias previously obtained a restraining order against Jones after claiming she threatened to kill and physically attacked him. Jones has since told the court she completed a 52-week domestic violence program, parenting and anger-management classes, and therapy.

She also wants permission to sell a home she claims Dias forced her to sign over in exchange for access to their children.